Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips Collection Nominated for Eisner

ABLAZE Publishing's new collection of the classic newspaper strip Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, by Jim Lawrence and Jorge Longarón, has been nominated for an Eisner in the category of "Best Archival Collection/Project – Strips (at least 20 years old)."

Friday Foster was the first mainstream, nationally syndicated comic strip (Chicago Tribune) starring an African American character in the title role. It ran from 1970 to 1974 and inspired the 1975 movie of the same name starring Pam Grier. The Friday Foster comic strip is the story of a former nightclub "camera bunny" turned photographer's assistant turned fashion model. With an innate inclination to help others and a natural beauty that makes her a magnet for men, Friday often finds herself in some very sticky situations and world-class adventures.

"Just getting the book completed was a dream come true. Now with the Eisner nomination, it's just a greater validation that the comics industry and fans really do share in the joy of Friday Foster that I feel. I can't say thanks enough." ~ Christopher Marlon, editor of Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips

The popularity of BIPOC characters and creators in comics and pop culture has drawn wide media attention over recent years. As issues of race and ethnicity continue to dominate the news and social media, the release of FRDAY FOSTER is both historic and culturally relevant.

FRIDAY FOSTER: THE SUNDAY STRIPS Hardcover by Jim Lawrence & Jordi Longaron · MSRP: $39.99 · Now!

For the FIRST TIME EVER, the classic FRIDAY FOSTER newspaper color comic strip created by James D. "Jim" Lawrence (of Buck Rogers and James Bond fame) and illustrated by acclaimed Spanish artist Jorge "Jordi" Longarón, then later Gray Morrow (long time Marvel Comics artist & co-creator of Man-Thing) is collected.

In addition to including all 214 Friday Foster Sunday comic strips with completely remastered colors and letters, the book includes a significant bonus section including multiple interviews, an expanded sketchbook section, artwork, photos, essays, articles, behind-the-scenes info, and more!