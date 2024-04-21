Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, flash, green arrow

Amanda Waller Comes To The Flash And Green Arrow This Week (Spoilers)

Amanda Waller comes to The Flash #8 and to Green Arrow #11 this week ahead of Absolute Power and all that that entails. (Spoilers)

Green Arrow has been up in Amanda Waller's business for a while now, as she has a lot of interest in Oliver Queen, his family and the rest of the Arrows. Most of whom do not have powers, and so it is very much of interest to her how they may be used against those who do. But as well as Green Arrow, this Tuesday will see The Flash and their family as targets for her Bureau Of Sovereignty, the Axis Of Evil she is co-ordinating, and her plans to get rid of all the superheroes and supervillains on the planet. Her presence in this title had not been announced… but it has now, courtesy of Si Spurrier and Ramon Perez. Spoilers going forward for both.

So as Amanda Waller comes to The Flash, she first takes over Mister Terrific's base when he's out. As we are reminded, she has done similar to the Hall Of Justice, renaming it the Hall Of Order.

She does not respect many boundaries, just as her minions in Green Arrow, courtesy of Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse, were happy to invade the bedroom of a sleeping Oliver Queen and Dinah Lance.

So as Amanda Waller is happy to throw around accusations of terrorism at superheroes…

… she organized acts of terror against Oliver Queen, ripping him from his family time and time courtesy of an embedded teleport device. But there are other ways to communicate as well…

Now that the world knows who Amanda Waller is courtesy of Beast World, as as they have been turned to suspect superheroes more and more…

They are told that the speedsters, Flash, his family and everyone connected, are responsible for a potential end of the world… indeed of all reality. It was Jonathan Swift in 1710 who said "Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it. Thomas Francklin in 1787 restated this, as "Falsehood will fly, as it were, on the wings of the wind, and carry its tales to every corner of the earth; whilst truth lags behind; her steps, though sure, are slow and solemn". In 1820, a court case stated "for falsehood will fly from Maine to Georgia, while truth is pulling her boots on." In 1855, Charles Haddon Spurgeon said that "A lie will go round the world while truth is pulling its boots on". And Mark Twain, Winston Churchill and Thomas Jefferson, oft credited for coining a version of the line, never did. Appropriately it was Swift. Though liberally repeated and popularised recently by Sir Terry Pratchett. Hang on, where was I? Oh yes, "lies travel even faster than Wally West" – Rich Johnston.

FLASH #8 CVR E RAMON PEREZ FOIL VAR

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Ramon Perez

The Stillness's prayers have been answered, and with the help of someone very familiar to Wally West, the next stage of their plan is enacted… meanwhile, where is Wally, and what has the Resident done with him?

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 04/23/2024 GREEN ARROW #11 (OF 12) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

Since Green Arrow #1, Merlyn has manipulated Oliver Queen and the Arrow family but after Green Arrow makes a deal with Waller, the final battle between the two archers is here! And whoever loses this shootout will be stranded forever! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/23/2024

