From Gantz To Goldfish – Dark Horse Comics Full June 2022 Solicits

We have Dark Horse Comics' June 2022 solicits and solicitations in full, from Hellboy to Cyberpunk 77, from new graphic novels like Always Never, to old ones like AKA Goldfish.



Always Never TP

Jordi Lafebre (W/A/C) and Clémence Sapin (C)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 176 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After forty years of being madly in love, Ana and Zeno are finally retiring and giving their romance a chance to bloom while they both still have time left. A unique but relatable love story told in reverse, with each chapter stepping further back through the decades of touch and go courting, showing both the heartbreaking moments that kept the two lovers apart and the beautiful moments that kept their flame alive. This isn't a tale of missed connections and regret but rather a story celebrating the complexities of family, responsibility, destiny, and how love persists across time with complete disregard for all of that.

• A unique love story starting with chapter 20 and rewinding to chapter 1 of their romance.

• An original graphic novel.



Apache Delivery Service TP

Matt Kindt (W), Tyler Jenkins (A/Cover), and Hilary Jenkins (C)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Two haunted men are on a hunt in the jungles of Vietnam searching for clues to a missing treasure trove of gold that was stolen from all over Asia by a Japanese general during World War II. Eventually they find a series of hidden caves in the mountains near the coast. Bodies start showing up–murder victims and mutilated corpses. As our warriors travel deeper into the mystery they learn more disturbing facts about each other and become paranoid of one another as they get closer and closer to the gold, while, at the same time, a bizarre serial killer is hunting them down. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

From the world of James Cameron's Avatar!



Avatar: Adapt or Die #2 (of 6)

Corinna Bechko (W), Beni R. Lobel (A), Wes Dzioba (C), and Mark Molchan (Cover)

On sale June 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A common childhood ailment is revealed to be much more as symptoms among Na'vi children intensify. As Mo'at searches for a cure, she worries the infection was caused by humans. Meanwhile, Grace makes a discovery—one that questions her role in this crisis.

Dark fantasy and magic collide!



Birdking: escape from Feather Hill Volume 1 TP

Daniel Freedman (W) and Cristian "Crom" Ortiz (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 31

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

From the creators of Raiders Daniel Freedman and Cristian "Crom" Ortiz, comes an original dark fantasy graphic novel of epic adventure and magic.

Bianca, teenage apprentice to an infamous arcane blacksmith, is forced to flee her homeland and seek out Atlas, a fabled land of light ruled by "the clean god." She is joined by a mysterious guardian spirit known only as the "BirdKing." Together they will have to overcome dozens of enemies to reach Atlas and along the way, unravel the mystery of the BirdKing and their ancestral connection.

• Original graphic novel!



Black Hammer Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Jeff Lemire (W), Dean Ormston (A/Cover), David Rubin (A), Matt Kindt (A), Dustin Nguyen (A), Emi Lenox (A), Nate Powell (A), Ray Fawkes (A), Michael Allred (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 408 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The first chapter of the highly acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning superhero saga in affordable, omnibus format.

Mysteriously banished from existence by a multiversal event, the old superheroes of Spiral City now lead simple lives on a bizarre farm from which there is no escape! But as they employ all of their super abilities to free themselves from this strange purgatory, a mysterious stranger works to bring them back into action for one last adventure!

Collects Black Hammer #1-#13 and Black Hammer: Giant Sized Annual in a deluxe omnibus format!



B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Various (W/A)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 408 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In 2001, Hellboy quit the B.P.R.D., leaving its roster of special agents to defend the world from any occult threats, and the growing menace of the frog army. Now their adventures are collected in one continuous saga, following the exploits of Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman, Roger the Homunculus, Johann Krauss, Kate Corrigan, Ashley Strode, and many more from the war on frogs through the end of Ragna Rok.

Join Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and a slew of talented writers and artists as they bring you the main collection of B.P.R.D. stories in a single series of ten volumes.

• Collects B.P.R.D.: Hollow Earth & Other Stories, B.P.R.D.: The Soul of Venice & Other Stories, and B.P.R.D.: Plague of Frogs.

Break Out #3 (of 4)

Zack Kaplan (W), Wilton Santos (A), Jason Wordie (C), Adam Gorham (Cover A), and Jorge Fornes (Cover B)

On sale June 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The prison break is on! Liam Watts and his teenage crew have infiltrated the massive Cube spaceships and begun their plans to break out Liam's brother and their friends. But the problem with planning a dangerous heist in a prison spaceship from another dimension–everything that can go wrong will go wrong! And now, there is no way out!

British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #3 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Andrea Mutti (A), Lee Loughridge (C), Sebastián Fiumara (Cover)

On sale June 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Honora and Simon are pulled more deeply still into the mysteries of Noxton! Once Simon discovers the identify of his attacker, time is of the essence to figure out what happened to his missing researcher and how it connects to the strange town.

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson reveal new creepy discoveries in issue three of this all-new Hellboy universe series, featuring art by Andrea Mutti and colors by Lee Loughridge.

Facing the horrors of history . . .



The Collector: Unit 731 #3 (of 4)

Will Conrad (W/A/Cover), Rod Monteiro (W), and Marco Lesko (C)

On sale June 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

James should be dead . . . and Dr. Sadao Shuzen is eager to get the inside scoop and see just what's keeping him alive. But there are Nazi officers on site putting the doctor, prisoners, and their guards all on edge. With vivisection in his near future, escape might be James's only way out—if he doesn't want to leave in a body bag.



Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #4 (of 4)

David Dastmalchian (W), Lukas Ketner (A/Cover), and Lauren Affe ©

On sale June 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The only thing harder for Jerri Bartman than learning how to get through her day without a drink is learning how to defeat a vampire. Contrary to popular opinion, sunlight, holy water and stakes through the heart don't do much to help. If she's going to survive the night, Jerri will have to learn a lot about monster immobilization. The startling conclusion to Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter is sure to shock and horrify even the most resilient and red-blooded comic readers. Prepare for . . . the Mad Monster!

Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #1 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Roberto Ricci (A/Cover A), Fabiana Mascolo (C), and Max Fiumara (Cover B)

On sale June 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

It hurts. Night City hurts. The suffering runs deep and the deeper one falls, the longer the self-prescribed dreams play. Fortune, hope, love —all made possible by DMS technology. But not everyone desires a happy ending. A braindance repairman discovers the answer to pain . . . comes in a blackout.

• The third comic series from Dark Horse based on CD Projekt Red's hit video game Cyberpunk 2077!

Cyberpunk 2077 Figures

Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED partner for our latest additions to our hit figure line for the award-winning game of Cyberpunk 2077. The base for each features the "Samurai" emblem of the fictional Night City band, as seen on the base of our other Cyberpunk 2077 figures.





Adam Smasher Figure

Smasher is a towering cyborg, with little empathy or humanity left to be seen. After being blasted by an RPG, the Arasaka Corporation retrieved what was left of him and replaced what was missing with machinery. Now working as their muscle, he lives to repay them by killing any and all enemies of the corporation.

On sale July 20

Stands approximately 12" tall including his larger base to incorporate his massive size

$89.99

Judy Alvarez Figure

As Night City's premier braindance technician, Judy could have lived the life of luxury working for any corpo she wanted. Instead, valuing her independence too much to sell out, she instead set up shop in Lizzie's Bar and became a member of the Mox Gang. Her anarchist spirit drew her to Mox in the hope that they could improve the lives of people in Night City.

On sale July 20

Stands approximately 9" tall including base

$59.99

Panam Palmer Figure

If you think Night City is dangerous, just wait till you get to the Badlands. No one knows this more than ex-nomad of the Aldecaldo family, Panam Palmer. Locked in a bitter feud with the current tribe leader, she left to try her luck as a merc in Night City. Panam has her hands full as she fights for a better future for herself and those she cares about.

On sale July 20

Stands approximately 9" tall including base

$59.99

Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word TP

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Jesús Hérvas (A/Cover), and Giulia Brusco (C)

On sale Aug 17

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A new urban development proposal is being pushed through city council—a flagrant infraction on those safeguarded by the Valentinos gang—one to indulge the selfish and decadent lifestyles of the wealthy and displace the eldery in a historic housing block. They enlist the services of three cyberpunks to discreetly and strategically terminate the project. With a mole on the inside, a waitress who dishes out more than meals, a government official with a fetish—everyone has their secrets, and each one is about to get exposed.

Collects issues #1-#4 of the miniseries.



Daisy HC

Colin Lorimer (W/A/Cover), Joana Lafuente (C), and Anita Vu (C)

On sale Aug 31

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A desperate mother's search for her missing son leads to the mysterious family of Daisy Phillips. Like many teens, Daisy has a hard time fitting in, but for atypical reasons: Daisy stands over eight feet tall and believes herself descended from cannibalistic giants spawned from the outcasts of Heaven. This frail, disfigured youth may hold the key to unlock the Language of Creation—the divine DNA of God—and expose the monstrosities that lie hidden within Creation itself. Collects Daisy #1–#5.

Dragon Age: Wraiths of Tevinter HC

Nunzio DeFilippis (W), Christina Weir (W), Fernando Heinz Furukawa (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Sachin Teng (Cover)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 200 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

The trilogy that pits Fenris and the Inquisition against the Venatori for the fate of Thedas collected in a deluxe, oversized hardcover!

BioWare's award-winning game of the year dark fantasy RPG Dragon Age: Inquisition gets a canonical continuation in this collection of Dragon Age: Deception, Dragon Age: Blue Wraith, and Dragon Age: Dark Fortress.

The EC Archives: Crime Patrol Volume 1 HC

Gardner Fox (W), Al Feldstein (W), Johnny Craig (A/Cover), Sheldon Moldoff (A), Henry Kiefer (A), Ed Walden (A), Ann Brewster (A), Stan Ashe (A), and Marie Severin (C)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 184 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 11"

The infamous EC Comics pre-trend crime classic is beautifully reprinted in full color and collected into a deluxe hardcover edition. Presenting tales of horrific crimes, grisly murders, and bizarre homicide cases featuring the titanic artistic talents of Johnny Craig, Sheldon Moldoff, Henry Kiefer, Ed Walden, Ann Brewster, and Stan Ashe.

Edgeworld TP

Chuck Austen (W), Patrick Olliffe (A/Cover), and Lee Loughridge (C)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Edgeworld marks the surprise return to comics of Dreamworks television producer Chuck Austen, the X-Men and Superman writer, partnering with his good friend, long-time Marvel/DC artist Patrick Olliffe.

On the edge of known space, on the backwater, frontier planet of Pala, magistrate Killian Jess, and native Palan Cheela fight to protect a planet, and people, the rest of the galaxy has forgotten. Battling military occupation, alien invasions, otherworldly infestations, drug running, gang violence, black market traders, and the disastrous, ecological aftermath of a brutal, planet-wide war, they must learn to work together and collect any allies they can from the castoffs, misfits, and aliens occupying Pala, in order to save the world they love.

A far-future noir for fans of Saga!

Gantz Omnibus Volume 10 TP

Hiroya Oku (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 17

b&w, 628 pages

$24.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

Gantz teams worldwide are being wiped out as colossal alien mechs begin the eradication of humankind. And matters for the Gantz warriors grow infinitely worse when the Gantz orbs that supply and transport them go silent. For the Gantz teams, only one option remains to turn the tide—a massed suicide assault against the gigantic alien mothership! Collects Gantz volumes 28–30.

Giants Volume 2: Ghosts of Winter TP

Carlos Perez Valderrama (W) and Miguel Valderrama (A/C/Cover)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After the loss of their leader—and father figure—the apocalyptic found family "the Forsaken" struggle to survive. When a fight among monsters forces them to move farther beyond the limits of the unknown—and with the way back blocked—they're faced with more change as they encounter a group of monster hunters. When they learn that killing monsters has unintended consequences, tensions rise, loyalties are tested, and new beasts enter the fray!

A post-apocalyptic kaiju story like no other!

Goldfish TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 17

FC, 276 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After years away, con man David Gold returns to the city he once called home and finds nothing as it was. But the man known as "Goldfish" has come back for one reason, and one reason only: his son. This enigmatic grifter returns to his old haunts to find his old flame practically running the city's underbelly. His oldest friend and ex-partner in crime a police detective. The town itself seems to have turned on him. With everything going against him, how can Goldfish reclaim the only person that he still cares about?

Written and illustrated by the legendary New York Times best-selling author Brian Michael Bendis, Jinxworld and Dark Horse release an all-new edition of one of his grittiest works ever!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957: From Below

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Mike Norton (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Laurence Campbell (Cover)

On sale June 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

Hellboy, Professor Bruttenholm, and B.P.R.D. agent Archie Muraro investigate an abandoned sawmill that is rumored to be haunted. But when they get there, an unexpected discovery reveals an even stranger source for the rumors! Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator Chris Roberson team up with artist Mike Norton and colorist Dave Stewart for a new story of strange doings.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Old Man Whittier

Mike Mignola (W/Cover B), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A/Cover A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale June 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

Trouble runs in the Whittier family! When Catherine Whittier learns she's inherited the family home, she knows better than to go back alone, and Hellboy's experience with the family (in Hellboy: The Whittier Legacy) makes him the perfect one to make sure any unkind spirits are rest. Because in a house with a history like this, "plot" can mean more than just a family graveyard.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by artist Gabriel Hernández Walta to bring readers a terrifying new one-shot in the home of the infamous Whittier family!

• Self-contained story in the successful Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. line.

Joe Golem: Occult Detective Omnibus HC

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Patric Reynolds (A), Peter Bergting (A), Dave Stewart (C), Michelle Madsen (C), and David Palumbo (Cover)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 536 pages

$39.99

HC, 7" x 10"

In an alternate, half-submerged version of Manhattan, Joe Golem uncovers the truth behind strange and occult happenings that threaten the city's inhabitants. But perhaps the biggest mystery of all is his own past. Fight demonic rats, pursue forbidden knowledge, and much more as Joe and his compatriots tackle the supernatural together.

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden bring us a heartfelt and harrowing saga that combines hardboiled detective with emotional drama and lots of magic and mystery! Featuring art by Patric Reynolds and Peter Bergting with colors by Dave Stewart and Michelle Madsen.

Collects Joe Golem: Occult Detective volumes 1-4.

Sex, Drugs, and Giant Monsters!

Jenny Zero II #2 (of 4)

Dave Dwonch (W), Brockton McKinney (W), Magenta King (A/Cover), and Arnaldo Robles (C)

On sale June 8

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Witness the decade's most hysterically colossal throwdown as Jenny and Dana battle against the Jagokai death cult—and a psychically animated burger mascot! Meanwhile, Director Santo's ominous plans begin to come to evil fruition, and thanks to Jenny's father's journal, Mega Commander Zero's origin continues to be revealed. Plus, the first appearance of a character that will shake the very foundation of Jenny's life!

Joy Operations TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W) and Stephen Byrne (A/C/Cover)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 144 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Fifty-five years from now. Joy is an EN·VOI. A special agent of one of the JONANDO TRUST. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. She is excellent. Perfection. Hard on herself. Driven. Almost legendary in some parts. Until one day a voice pops in her head trying to get her to betray everything she has ever believed.

Collects the five-issue miniseries.

Kali HC

Daniel Freedman (W) and Robert Sammelin (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 17

FC, 144 pages

$29.99

HC, 8" x 12"

From Daniel Freedman (Raiders) and Mondo and DICE artist Robert Sammelin comes an original graphic novel that's a nonstop, high-octane existential action spectacle that perfect for Mad Max: Fury Road fans.

Stabbed in the back, poisoned, and left for dead by her own biker gang; Kali sets off on a one-way road of vengeance across a war-torn desert battlefield. With impending death coursing through her veins and a fascist army hot on her tail, Kali will stop at nothing to get her revenge, even if it's the last thing she ever does.

• Original graphic novel!

Lonesome Hunters #1 (of 4)

Tyler Crook (W/A/Cover)

On sale June 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From Russ Manning Award-winning and Eisner-nominated Harrow County cocreator Tyler Crook comes this supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny.

An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement, they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us of in old age.

• Coming-of-age fantasy adventure!

Norse Mythology III #5 (of 6)

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/Cover A), Galen Showman (A/C), David Mack (Cover B)

On sale June 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In Ragnarok: The Final Destiny of the Gods, artist P. Craig Russell illustrates the death of the gods and how the world will end and begin again.

Pearl III #2 (of 6)

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Michael Gaydos (A/C/Cover A), and Jill Thompson (Cover B)

On sale June 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The New York Times bestselling, Peabody, and multi-Eisner Award-winning writer Brian Michael Bendis (Superman) and superstar Jessica Jones cocreator Michael Gaydos begin a masterful saga involving art, crime, loyalty, and passion.

Another blistering chapter in the saga of Pearl Tanaka. This young tattoo artist is still coming to terms with the fact that her entire family has always been the most hardcore yakuza clan when her tattoo shop is horribly destroyed and her awesome friends targeted for assassination by rival clans. Or is it someone closer to them? Bear witness to one of the most beautiful comics on the stands today as master illustrator Michael Gaydos brings another fully painted chapter of Pearl Tanaka to life.

The Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to be Kin #2 (of 7)

Geof Darrow (W/A/Cover A), Dave Stewart (C), Frank Quitely (Cover B), and Ed Piskor (Cover C)

On sale June 22

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

The Shaolin Cowboy finds out if Colts and Kung Fu will guarantee him herd immunity when a flock of new enemies are trying to put him and his newborn charge on the endangered species list!!!!!

A pandemic of action spread out over 29 pages because THIS IS THE SCU!!!!

•Colorist: Dave Stewart

•Flatters: Mark Sweeney, Raunak Singh, Fred Paculba, and Josh Laird

•Letterer: Nate Piekos

•Editor: Daniel Chabon

•Assistant Editors: Chuck Howitt and Misha Gehr

•Receptionist: Teresa Gresham

Sin City Volume 6: Booze, Broads, & Bullets (Fourth Edition) TP & Deluxe Edition HC

Frank Miller (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 31

b&w, 168 pages

$25.00

TP, 7" x 10"

On sale Aug 31

b&w, 168 pages

$100.00

HC Deluxe Edition, 8" x 12 3/16"

Stories of those lost in the gritty and crime-laden asphalt jungle are together in this collection from the acclaimed noir series, presented at original size and new wrap-around cover art by Frank Miller. There are all kinds of dark business you might encounter on a cold night in Basin City, and the tales in this anthology paint a gloriously dirty portrait. This edition includes a fourteen-page expanded cover-and-art gallery featuring pieces from previous editions.

• The deluxe edition hardcover features high-end materials and finishes, and iconic textures from the series, housed in a cloth-covered slipcase with foil stamping.

Steeple Volume 3 TP

John Allison (W/A/C) and Max Sarin (Cover)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 160 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A supernatural tale of friendship, the devil, and moral gray areas from the creator of Giant Days!

A new year begins in Tredregyn, and a Satanic ritual goes awry—bringing the filming of a cozy TV detective drama to town. Unfortunately, this particular Pandora's box contains a few things a lot less pleasant than casual jobs and showbiz glitz. Plus, in a special backup feature, a teen sleuth puts the cat among the parish pigeons as she attempts to solve the disappearance of a glamorous author.

• Original graphic novel!

Stranger Things: Kamchatka #4 (of 4)

Michael Moreci (W), Todor Hristov (A), Dan Jackson (C), Marc Aspinall (Cover A), Jacob Philips (Cover B), Pius Bak (Cover C), and Micaela Dawn (Cover D)

On sale June 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Young Russian teens Anna and Leonid are in a hurry to save their father, a scientist, from a top-secret prison in Russia. Luckily, they have a former spy on their side, protecting them from harm. But can they get to their father in time to save him from the maw of a KGB-controlled Demogorgon?

The Sword of Hyperborea HC

Mike Mignola (W), Rob Williams (W), Laurence Campbell (A/Cover), Quinton Winter (C)

On sale Aug 31

FC, 136 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

From the ancient warrior Gall Dennar, to Sir Edward Grey, to the B.P.R.D.'s Agent Howards, the iconic Hyperborean sword from the world of Hellboy has landed in many influential hands. And this has been no accident. Trace the sword's path through the adventures and encounters that finally brought it to Ragna Rok, at the end of the world, and witness the sword's journey through history.

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

Tales from Harrow County: Lost Ones #2 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Emily Schnall (A/Cover A), and Tyler Crook (Cover B)

On sale June 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Years after leaving Harrow County, Emmy finds herself living a peaceful life working in a small-time diner and trying to put the past behind her. But when she discovers the city itself houses magical beings similar to those in which she escaped she discovers it's impossible to escape the past.

Tarzan of the Apes Volume 1 HC

Roy Thomas (W) and Pablo Marcos (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 136 pages

$29.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Previously available only to subscribers of the Edgar Rice Burroughs website, Tarzan of the Apes is at last available in print. Presented in Sunday newspaper landscape format in a handsome hardcover edition, these adaptations of Edgar Rice Burroughs's classic tales are scripted by comics legend Roy Thomas and illustrated by Pablo Marcos.

Presenting the origin of the Jungle Lord and his earliest adventures, any Tarzan comics collection begins with Tarzan of the Apes.

"There might be children in Somalia or the Arctic who have never heard of Hamlet or The Great Gatsby. But you can bet they know Tarzan." – Harlan Ellison

The Ward #1 (of 4)

Cavan Scott (W) and Andres Ponce (A/Cover)

On sale June 8

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From the writer of Star Wars: The High Republic comes an intense medical drama brimming with fairies, trolls, and real human pathos.

St. Lilith's is a secret hospital for supernatural creatures. The personnel are overworked and the facility is underfunded. It's a place, and a life, Dr. Nat Reeves thought she left behind. Until a wounded woman (with a tail) appears on her doorstep.

ER meets Hellboy!

We Have Demons TP

Scott Snyder (W), Greg Capullo (P/Cover), Jonathan Glapion (I), and Dave McCaig (C)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Since the very dawn of man, legends have been told of the conflict between angel and demon-kind. Lam Lyle, a woman of science, dismissed these stories as just that—fiction. But when the loss of a loved one leads to the discovery of a hulking, benevolent demon named Hellvis, Lam realizes that her life is about to undergo a dire new direction. With a newfound partner and awesome powers now at her disposal, our hero suddenly finds herself thrust into a climactic war of good and evil with no less than the fate of the world hanging in the balance . . .

From comic-book superstars Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo (Batman, Batman: Last Knight on Earth, Dark Nights: Metal & Death Metal) comes a new blockbuster series of biblical proportions.

Collects the three-issue miniseries, plus never-before-seen sketch material and original scripts.

The Witcher Library Edition Volume 2 HC

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Aleksandra Motyka (W), Marianna Strychowska (A), Amad Mir (A), Vanesa R. Del Rey (A), Nil Vendrell (A), Lauren Affe (C), Hamidreza Sheykh (C), Jordie Bellaire (C), Miquel Muerto (C), and Evan Cagle (Cover)

On sale Aug 31

FC, 336 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 12"

Collects The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame #1-#4, The Witcher: Fading Memories #1-#4, The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1-#4, and the Free Comic Book Day 2021 short story The Witcher: Once Upon a Time in the Woods, and features a cover gallery, expanded sketchbook section, and more!