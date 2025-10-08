Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doug ramsey, Glob, X-Men Age Of Revelation

From Glob To Glory, 5 X-Men: Age Of Revelation Comics Tell The Future

From Glob To Glory, five X-Men: Age Of Revelation comics published by Marvel today tell of the future to come...

Article Summary X-Men: Age Of Revelation comics launch a dark, transformative future ten years after Krakoa's fall.

Classic X-Men like Cyclops, Beast, Laura Kinney, and Doug Ramsey face new roles and shocking changes.

Carol Danvers, Binary, and Mojo shape survival, power, and entertainment in the ashes of the old world.

Apocalypse, Arakko, and mysterious new threats set the stage for mutantkind’s next desperate struggle.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… X-Men Age Of Revelation kicks off properly today with five titles, Amazing X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #1 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Longshots #1 by Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, Alan Robinson, Binary #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso and World Of Revelation #1 by Ryan North, Al Ewing, Jesus Merino, Agustin Alessio, Phil Noto. But what is their shared history, set across the next ten years and beyond? Last week's Overture saw the system established, Cyclops and The Beast brought forward in time, and a message sent by Bei to Arakko to summon Apocalypse. And it seems that the message was received… by someone at least.

And as Cyclops and Beast compare their shared experiences, there is information that neither is getting from this future world.

Yeah, someone should really tell him.

There's a lot of death going around, across the Marvel Universe…

And the numbers stack up, or at least are ticked off…

Carol Danvers is there to protect one entire population from the virus. Not that they are grateful, of course.

I mean, it's not even as if there's any decent TV anymore.

And it seems that there is at least no 3K anymore. And the 3K X-Men have joined in with the rest…

But there are changes. Someone like Franklin Richards, no longer a mutant, so is mutated instead.

Wolverine, controlled by Doug Ramsey… may have become something else too.

And is it possible that The Beast may not have entirely been Babelled when his past self was brought forward in time, wiping over his current state?

Ah yes, "Babelling", the excommunication of Doug Ramsey, an ultimate punishment handed out against transgressors.

And done so, it seems, with a single word.

And this is what it does to people.

More specifically, what it does to Billy.

As, on Arakko, the remnant of a former Age Of Apocalypse still stands as the messenegr walks on…

As Carol Danvers is trying to keep her very small world from falling apart.

Though Laura Kinney is going by a different name these days, and supposedly on the side of Revelation now, as Sabretooth.

But why the name change? Well there are family matters to consider.

She married his son, Zane, and took his name after his death…

And as Doug Ramsey, Revelation, deals with one Wolverine…

He may need to have another in his sights.

And as a message to Apocalypse is carried by the Messenger across the planet of Arakko, through more refugees from Earth…

It looks like Doug Ramsey may have had early warning of what may be being planned there.

As we see Doug Ramsey's control over even the most bestial of Wolverines, bolstered by power boosting mutants.

We see what happened to Deathdream a decade on…

While Mojo is set to recruit across the Age Of Revelation in search of traffic.

The Major Domo is quite pernickety about who gets chosen.

Seriously, hasn't he seen Glob Herman these days?

Exactly. He'd get ratings. And while we also get to see the remains of the X-Mansion, later known as Graymalkin Prison, there are some questions about its former inhabitants.

Ellis being crucified? Quite a Revelation. Well one of her prisoners had already made an Exodus, or rather was in exile… and as the messenger arrives at Apocalypse…

Professor Xavier is on Arakko…

Darkchild rules Philadelphia with a horned Juggernaut and a revived Kwannon… and the future yet to come?

Seventy-one million years later, there is still a chance…

Amazing X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

HOPE THEY SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! X YEARS LATER, on the run after a deadly clash with Revelation's chief assassin, the shattered X-Men desperately gamble everything on one last mission. With help from an unexpected ally, they venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. What they find there may change everything… if they survive.

THE ALL-NEW SABRETOOTH! X YEARS LATER, she's taken the name of once-bitter enemy SABRETOOTH – and fights beside Revelation himself. Why did Laura Kinney abandon her legacy? What secrets does she keep from the mutant world? When loyalty changes, blood means everything.

BUY THIS COMIC, OR ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE HEROES WILL DIE! X YEARS LATER, and Mojo's got a new game for Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven to play. There are no rules. One survivor wins. The others die. Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can't. Mojo cannot promise that any of this is true or that you can even vote, as all decisions will be made by Mojo and Mojo alone, in his Mojo dojo, it's fame or fatality in the wildest X-book of the year!

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER! X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, BINARY returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW IS GONE! X YEARS LATER, what happened to the Fantastic Four? And what horrors plague the East Coast? How does the rest of the world survive the rise of Revelation? And far above, on Arakko, what does Apocalypse think of his heir's new empire? Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe.

