From One Side Of London Book Fair 2025 To The Other In Video & Photos

I had a rather interrupted London Book Fair this year. I got some kind of con crud fast, and so by Tuesday, I had been stuffed in an Uber thanks to Josh Spiller and whizzed home to cups of Lemsip, fever dreams and a cat sitting on my chest like some kind of shaman willing me to get better. Wednesday was a complete washout, though I did have a few comics to read. Thursday I am back for a bit, did a One Side Of The Show To The Other video, as is traditional and also found that on Monday I had the common sense to at least take a few photos of the comic books on display at London Book Fair this year, with Titan Books, Rebellion, Diamond UK, Turnaround and much more… with the likes of Marc Bernadin, Dirk Wood, Ilya, Tim Pilcher, Joel Meadows, Chris Geary, Mike Molcher, Mike Holman and more hanging in and around the London Book Fair this week.
