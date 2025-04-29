Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, One World Under Doom

What If… There Was A Different Fantastic Four? Or None? (Spoilers)

What If... There Was A Different Fantastic Four? Or None? Fantastic Four #31 and One World Under Doom Spoilers...

Article Summary Doctor Doom cures Ben Grimm as the Thing just as he takes control of the world in Fantastic Four #31.

The Fantastic Four explore the Multiverse to expose Ben Grimm to the original cosmic radiation event.

Alternate realities feature evil Susans, Wolverine Fantastics, Invisible Thors, Skrull worlds, and more.

The Fantastic Four face losing their powers and must decide how far they’ll go to regain them safely—or not.

In the Fantastic Four comic books, Doctor Doom has finally cured Ben Grimm of being The Thing. Just at the time that he takes over the world and Ben Grimm sees that maybe, just maybe, he should be The Thing again. Tomorrow's Fantastic Four #31 by Ryan North and Cory Smith entails a trip across the Multiverse to try and expose Ben Grimm to the same cosmic rays that caused his accident in the very first place. And in doing so, seeing a number of other Fantastic Fours at play…

One with an evil Susan Storm, another with a Wolverine Fantastic and an Invisible Thor…. others with a real Invisible Woman, a switch of abilities…

… one where Skrulls has already taken over the Earth and another where we had land-dwelling Fantastic Sharks. But none, it seems, have the cosmic radiation specific to Ben Grimm's needs. So maybe something far naughtier is needed… Fantastic Four #31 by Ryan North and Cory Smith is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow, part of One World Under Doom.

FANTASTIC FOUR #31

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ryan North (A) Cory Smith (CA) Joshua Cassara

FANTASTIC TWO!

• As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him, the Fantastic Four learn they're losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately!

• If they can't reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable.

• But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers.

• But when safety doesn't get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it.

• It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend…

• …and a desperate launch into space. RATED T In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!