From One Side of London Film And Comic Con 2023 to the Other (Video)

London Film And Comic Con, is this weekend. Here's a traditioal From One Side Of The Show To The Other video from a bird's eye perspective.

I'm a guest at London Film And Comic Con, happening over this weekend. I know, who knew? Well, a few people did, as they have made me a rather nice backdrop banner and cosplay wall! I'm up in the gallery at the Comic Zone, feel free to come by and say hi, and while I'm here, I thought I'd walk around and film what's going down. Only bumped into one person by accident, the rest were all deliberate. So here is, the From One Side Of The Show To The Other video as is traditional, but this time from a bird's eye perspective/. It's the Friday morning, so this is always the quiet before the storm. The storm comes on Saturday, both literally and figuratively it seems. The sun is shining, but the aircon is working (can only come on after the trucks have all left, so we had a sweltering first hour and now the coolness has descended. I'll be hosting a panel on Sunday, doing a Symposium on Press Access later today and for the great of the show, I'll be hanging out with my peeps. The LFCC does have a rather good vibe to it when things are going well and, from what I understand, apart from a couple of missing banners, things have gone very well indeed…

Tickets for the rest of the weekend are here. Including Saturday when Claudia Christian shows up to sell her comic, two tables down from Spider-Verse creator Dan Slott and one table from Andy Diggle who writes The Expanse. Going to be quite the sci-fi focal point…

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

.

