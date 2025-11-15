Posted in: Comics | Tagged: from one side of the show to the other, thought bubble

From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2025 To The Other (Video)

Article Summary Walk the entire floor of Thought Bubble 2025 in Harrogate with a detailed twenty-minute video tour.

See what makes Thought Bubble the UK’s largest and most welcoming comic art festival for creators and fans.

Learn about Thought Bubble’s origins, history of growth, and its move from Leeds to Harrogate in 2019.

Perfect guide for first-time exhibitors or attendees wanting a real look at the show’s atmosphere and vibe.

I am at Thought Bubble in Harrogate for 2025, the best comic con in the country, taking my usual From One Side Of The Show To The Other videos. And they seem to have an effect! From the YouTube comments from last year: "Rich, thanks so much for posting these walkthroughs! I'm exhibiting at my first Thought Bubble, so this really helps give me an idea of what it's like. Are you going this year?" Well, I am, I'm here now. And here is this year's From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2025 To The Other video, making sure I get it all in one video this year…though, yes, I know, it is twenty minutes long. But it's a cold, rainy day in Harrogate, so cuddle up with a hot tea, a Hob Nob and snuggle up while I walk round the show…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to the nearby Harrogate. The convention began today on Saturday, the 15th of November, and continues until Sunday, the 15th. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And if you want to exhibit at Thought Bubble, or indeed any show, this is a good look at it all.

