From the Creators of Stray Dogs Comes Feral, from Image in March 2024

The creators of Stray Dogs launching a new book series from Image Comics. Feral #1 by Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner and Tone Rodriguez.

Article Summary Stray Dogs creators introduce Feral, a new horror comic series featuring cats, by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner.

Launching in March 2024, Feral depicts indoor cats surviving a rabid wildlife outbreak in Image Comics' release.

Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner dive into fears within open spaces, focusing on character-driven storytelling.

Preview images released, offering a glimpse into the terror as cats Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch struggle home.

The creators of Stray Dogs are launching a new comic book series from Image Comics, as seen in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations. But this time with cats. Feral #1 by Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner and Tone Rodriguez. "A NEW HORROR FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS! Meet Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch, three indoor cats lost in the not-so-great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak. Without their humans to protect them, the cats rush to find their way home before they're eaten by the forest full of rabid beasts on their tails. Don't get bit. Don't get scratched. Don't become…FERAL."

Tony Fleecs says, "We didn't want to repeat ourselves with this follow up book so it really was, at first, thinking about: Ok, Stray Dogs is dogs trapped in a house. So, let's have this one be about what's really frightening in wide open spaces. But the thing we did the same way was, we tried to build the story on characters, and how they fit together and how they clash and then just go, 'What's the worst possible situation we can put them in?'" Trish Forstner adds "We are really trying to give the readers a story to remember," said Forstner. "We're pushing the boundaries of what we already established in our little niche of storytelling."

Here's a first-look preview of the comic book in question…

FERAL #1 CVR A TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Trish Forstner, Tony Fleecs

SERIES PREMIERE

A NEW HORROR FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS!

Meet Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch, three indoor cats lost in the not-so-great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak.

Without their humans to protect them, the cats rush to find their way home before they're eaten by the forest full of rabid beasts on their tails.

Don't get bit.

Don't get scratched.

Don't become…FERAL.

