Full Comics Creator Credits In Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spoilers)

Okay, so we have the creator "Special Thanks" list at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And, naturally, there are spoilers. There are also creators who are not thanked and probably should be.

The film leads with a creator credit, with Spider-Man: No Way Home based on the comics by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko from 1963 onwards. They created Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, The Lizard, Aunt May, J Jonah Jameson, Ned Leeds, Gwen Stacy, Flash Thompson, and the Daily Bugle, as well as Doctor Strange, Wong, and the Sanctum Santorum.

Toy designer-turned-Marvel executive Avi Arad gets a special shout-out for the first Spider-Man films, "the filmmakers would like to gratefully acknowledge the original true believer, Avi Arad, whose vision led the way to bring these iconic characters to the screen."

Brian Michael Bendis wrote Ultimate Spider-Man, drawn by Sara Pichelli which updated a number of characters, as well as introducing Miles Morales in 2011, who gets referenced, but especially the cross-time caper Spider-Men in 2013.

Concert impresario Robert Bernstein created Happy Hogan alongside Don Heck and Stan Lee in Tales of Suspense #45 in 1963.

Bill Everett co-created Daredevil with Stan Lee in 1964.

Dwayne McDuffie and Ernie Colon created Damage Control in 1989.

John Romita Sr co-created Mary Jane Watson with Stan Lee in Amazing Spider-Man #42 in 1967.

Dan Slott created the Spider-Verse storylines at Marvel with Giuseppe Camuncoli and Olivier Coipel in 1964.

J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada told the One More Day storyline in 2007, and Paulo Rivera drew the follow-up One Moment In Time with Quesada in 2010, which inspired the Doctor Strange spell.

and told the One More Day storyline in 2007, and drew the follow-up One Moment In Time with Quesada in 2010, which inspired the Doctor Strange spell. But no credits for Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie for Venom, or Jack Kirby for Scarlet Witch and, with Joe Simon, Captain America, and his shield. Who puts these lists together anyway?