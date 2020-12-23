Full Image Comics March 2021 Solicitations Includes Spawn Chain Gang

Image Comics are launching a number of new comic book series for March 2021, including Karmen by Guillem March, Nocterra from Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel, Shadecraft by Joe Henderson, Lee Garbett and Antonoio Fabela, and Ultramega by James Harren. As well as naming the names for the Spawn Chain Gang spin-off.

KARMEN #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITERS: GUILLEM MARCH & DAN CHRISTENSEN

ARTIST / COVER A: GUILLEM MARCH

COVER B: MILO MANARA

COVER C: BLANK

MARCH 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Spanish writer and artist GUILLEM MARCH is best known for his ongoing, extensive work with DC Comics on Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn and has worked as an artist on several graphic novels including the English editions of Monika with Titan Comics and The Dream with Europe Comics. Here, he takes up his pen for an edgy new FIVE-PART SERIES about a highly unconventional angel named Karmen and the young woman she takes under her wing when a case of heartbreak strikes hard. Packed with surprises and metaphysics, this gorgeously drawn series deploys tenderness and humor as it dives deep into topics that matter.

NOCTERRA #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS / COVER: TONY S. DANIEL & TOMEU MOREY

NOCTERRA #1 CVR A DANIEL – open to order

NOCTERRA #1 CVR B – open to order – JOCK

NOCTERRA #1 CVR C – open to order – BOSSLOGIC

NOCTERRA #1 CVR D BLANK – open to order

NOCTERRA #1 CVR E GLOW IN THE DARK – open to order

NOCTERRA #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCENTIVE – FRANCES MANAPUL

NOCTERRA #1 CVR G 25 COPY INCENTIVE – JORGE JIMENEZ

NOCTERRA #1 CVR H 50 COPY INCENTIVE – ARIELA KRISTANTINA

NOCTERRA #1 CVR I 75 COPY INCENTIVE – JOCK B&W

NOCTERRA #1 CVR J 100 COPY INCENTIVE – TONY DANIEL B&W

MARCH 3 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part One

Ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous shades, the only way to survive is to stay close to artificial light. Enter Valentina "Val" Riggs, a skilled ferryman who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen wheeler.

This March, legendary creators SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Knights: Death Metal, WYTCHES) and TONY S. DANIEL (Batman, Deathstroke) unveil horrors beyond any shade in this extra-sized first issue.

SHADECRAFT #1

WRITER: JOE HENDERSON

ARTISTS: LEE GARBETT & ANTONIO FABELA

COVER A: LEE GARBETT

COVER B: JOCK

COVER C: BLANK

MARCH 31 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Zadie Lu is afraid of her own shadow. She's a teenager, so she REALLY should have grown out of it by now, right? But something weird is happening in her small town. Zadie could swear the shadows are coming to life. Watching her. Trying to KILL her. But how do you fight something you can't even touch? And how does all of this tie into her FAMILY, of all things?

From the creative team that brought you the Eisner-nominated SKYWARD, writer JOE HENDERSON (showrunner of Netflix's Lucifer) and artist LEE GARBETT (Captain Marvel). Join Zadie Lu as she ventures into the shadows to face her fears and discovers a legacy she never knew she had.

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1

WRITER: JAMES HARREN

ARTISTS: JAMES HARREN & DAVE STEWART

COVER A: JAMES HARREN

COVER B: TRADD MOORE

COVER C: BLANK

MARCH 17 / 68 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99

A cosmic plague has spread, transforming everyday people into violent, monstrous kaiju. Only the Ultramega—three individuals imbued with incredible powers—hold the line against this madness. Their battles level cities and leave untold horror in their wake. Now, the final reckoning approaches for the Ultramega…but is this a war they can even win?

Fight monsters and stand with humanity in this new Skybound original from the greatest artist of his generation, JAMES HARREN (RUMBLE, BPRD) and Eisner Award-winning colorist DAVE STEWART. Each issue is extra-sized, with a 60-page debut that can barely contain its giant heroes, creatures, and devastation!

BITTER ROOT #11

WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER: SANFORD GREENE

MARCH 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

2020 Ringo Award-winning artist SANFORD GREENE and his co-creators/co-writers DAVID F. WALKER and CHUCK BROWN return in BITTER ROOT: LEGACY, the third arc of the Eisner and Ringo Award-winning series!

As Earth is overrun by hideous creatures fueled by racism, a new evil force known as the Tree of Hate has literally taken root. The Sangerye family of monster hunters once again finds themselves divided, and fighting each other, as they confront their most dangerous threat ever. Family dysfunction meets steampunk during the Harlem Renaissance, and life on Earth will never be the same in BITTER ROOT: LEGACY!

MOONSHINE #23

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

MARCH 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"THE WELL," Part One

Stormy weather's a-brewing in New York City. Lou's back in town, and he's on a mission to right his wrongs. But with Joe the Boss desperate to maintain his empire and Tempest angling for control, Lou might just have a whole world of wrong ahead of him.

THE FALL, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JARED MURALT

MARCH 17 / 152 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

TRIM SIZE: 8.5" x 11"

Readers who found themselves gripped by the apocalyptic adventure of ROBERT KIRKMAN's THE WALKING DEAD and who were moved by the emotion in CORMAC McCARTHY's The Road will not want to miss JARED MURALT's THE FALL.

After losing his wife, one father will have to face a world in freefall, shaken to its core by an economic, social, political, and health crisis without precedent. Facing seemingly unreal and very unexpected dangers, he will do whatever it takes to protect his loved ones in a country on the brink of collapse. In this internationally acclaimed series, JARED MURALT not only tells the story of one family struggling to survive, but also questions the very reasons that brought mankind to this apocalypse.

Collects THE FALL #1-6

FRIEND OF THE DEVIL: A RECKLESS BOOK HC

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTISTS: SEAN PHILLIPS & JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

ADVANCE SOLICIT

APRIL 28 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $24.99

The next book in the red-hot RECKLESS series is here!

"No one does crime fic like BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS, and their collaboration has never felt more new. Explosive. Vital. And yes…reckless."—DAMON LINDELOF (Lost, HBO's Watchmen)

Bestselling crime noir masters ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS are back with another new original graphic novel featuring troublemaker-for-hire Ethan Reckless.

It's 1985, and things in Ethan's life are going pretty well…until a missing woman shows up in the background of an old B-movie, and Ethan is drawn into Hollywood's secret occult underbelly as he hunts for her among the wreckage of the wild days of the '70s.

Another hit from the award-winning creators of PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, and KILL OR BE KILLED—a must-have for all BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS fans!

And look for the next standalone book in the RECKLESS series in October!

BIG GIRLS, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JASON HOWARD

MARCH 24 / 144 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

When men become giant monsters destroying the world, only girls can stop them—BIG GIRLS. Meet Ember: she writes poetry, loves to read, she's 300 feet tall, and her full-time job is killing monsters! Her and the other girls are all that stand in the way of our world's complete annihilation! Critically acclaimed artist JASON HOWARD (TREES) takes the full creative reins, writing and drawing a tale that could be described as a cross between John Wick & Godzilla by way of HBO's Girls.

Collects BIG GIRLS #1-6

GETTING IT TOGETHER TP

WRITERS: SINA GRACE & OMAR SPAHI

ARTISTS: JENNY D. FINE, SINA GRACE & MX. STRUBLE

COVER: JENNY D. FINE

MARCH 24 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

"Pitched toward the audience for relationship drama/comedies that made last year's Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me into a hit!"

—The Hollywood Reporter

Newcomer artist JENNY D. FINE shines alongside Marvel Comics' Iceman writer SINA GRACE and co-creator OMAR SPAHI in the all-new modern dramedy you didn't know you needed! Sam and Jack are best friends, and Sam is dating Lauren, Jack's indie rocker sister and roommate. Tensions skyrocket when Sam and Lauren decide to open up their long-term relationship, sending social shockwaves through their friend group and the entire Bay Area, leaving poor Jack caught in the middle! Life gets pretty messy when you're in your 20s and your friends are your family. Includes back-up stories and never-before-seen bonus content!

Collects GETTING IT TOGETHER #1-4

INKBLOT, VOL. 1 TP

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

APRIL 7 / 144 PAGES / FC / T / $9.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

A powerful sorceress must attempt to correct her greatest mistake—the creation of a magical cat that can travel through time, space, and the seven realms of reality. The cat threatens to unravel the fabric of the universe, doesn't care, and just won't listen!

Collects INKBLOT #1-6

THE SCUMBAG, VOL. 1: COCAINEFINGER TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS: LEWIS LaROSA, ANDREW ROBINSON, ERIC POWELL, ROLAND BOSCHI, WES CRAIG & MORENO DINISIO

COVER: NIC KLEIN

MARCH 24 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

The fate of the world rests in the hands of the worst person on it! From New York Times bestselling writer RICK REMENDER and a murderers' row of all-star artistic talent, comes the story of Ernie Ray Clementine—a profane, illiterate, drug-addicted biker with a fifth-grade education who accidentally received a power-imbuing serum making him the world's most powerful super spy. He is a relic of a bygone era, the living embodiment of sex, drugs, and rock and roll—so this doesn't make things easy for the spy organization that needs his help as they bribe, cajole, and manipulate him to choose between his own self-interests and doing what's right.

Collects THE SCUMBAG #1-5

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ, VOL. 1: RAGE, RAGE TP

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K. PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K. PÉREZ

MARCH 17 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Nobody dies.

In the town of Stillwater, that's not just a promise.

It's a threat.

Join superstar writer CHIP ZDARSKY (Daredevil, THE WHITE TREES) and Eisner Award-winning artist RAMÓN K. PÉREZ (Tales of Sand, Jane) as they dive into a world of horror and intrigue in this new Skybound original series.

Collects STILLWATER #1-6

EXCELLENCE, VOL. 2: THE PRESENT TENSE TP

WRITER: BRANDON THOMAS

ARTISTS / COVER: KHARY RANDOLPH & EMILIO LOPEZ

MAY 5 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Spencer Dales was born into a world of magic. His father belongs to the Aegis, a secret society of black magicians ordered by their unseen masters to better the lives of others—of higher potential—but never themselves.

Now, Spencer Dales has one purpose: tear down the Aegis and free everyone under their "protection." However, with his closest ally in prison and the Tenth looking to put Spence in an adjoining cell, creating a better future won't be easy. But it needs to happen NOW.

KHARY RANDOLPH and BRANDON THOMAS ignite a generational war in this action-fantasy series, made entirely by creators of color and committed to one truth above all others—Excellence is Real.

Collects EXCELLENCE #7-12

FAMILY TREE, VOL. 3: FOREST TP

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS / COVER: PHIL HESTER, ERIC GAPSTUR & RYAN CODY

MARCH 31 / 120 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

The supernatural family drama concludes! Grandpa Judd refuses to give up the fight with the Arborists, even as his young granddaughter Meg begins what could be her final transformation into a tree…or is it the world that will be transformed forever?

Collects FAMILY TREE #9-12

KILLADELPHIA, VOL. 2: BURN BABY BURN TP

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

MARCH 31 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Continuing the critically acclaimed, sold-out series from breakout star RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Wu-Tang: An American Saga and STARZ's American Gods, and the artist who redefined SPAWN, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER!

Adams' battle to reshape the United States in his own twisted vision might have been thwarted for now, giving Jimmy Sangster a moment of respite, but the war for a new America rages on! Now, as Abigail steps out of the shadows, she unleashes a new violent terror upon the city some have renamed Killadelphia. But this time, it's about creating as widespread a web of fear imaginable as she rips the beating heart from the city itself.

Can Jimmy stop her, or will history repeat and force him to meet the same fate as his father?

Collects KILLADELPHIA #7-12 and the pulse-pounding werewolf saga, ELYSIUM GARDENS.

NAILBITER, VOL. 8 TP

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST / COVER: MIKE HENDERSON

MARCH 24 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON & MIKE HENDERSON'S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED HIT HORROR SERIES CONTINUES!

The Nailbiter's secrets turned a fun game from high school into a deadly war between serial killers! Sheriff Crane and Agent Finch must return to the destroyed Buckaroo to find the horrific Mastermind behind the bloodshed before it spreads!

Collects NAILBITER RETURNS #6-10

RAT QUEENS, VOL. 8: THE GOD DILEMMA TP

WRITER: RYAN FERRIER

ARTISTS: MORITAT, CASEY SILVER, PRISCILLA PETRAITES & MARCO LESKO

COVER: PRISCILLA PETRAITES & MARCO LESKO

MARCH 17 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Titans, parasites, werewolves, oh my! In the absence of gods, Palisade has become a Pandora's box of the absolutely weird and definitely not wonderful. As Hannah struggles to level up her black magic skills, the Queens face a foe unlike ever before…the Void! Herald of anarchy or gatekeeper of freedom? Answers abound in the thrilling conclusion to "THE GOD DILEMMA."

Collects RAT QUEENS #21-25

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY, VOL. 2: UNITY TP

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

MARCH 24 / 176 PAGES / FC / M /$16.99

The smash-hit series written by New York Times bestselling writers SCOTT SNYDER (WYTCHES, A.D.: AFTER DEATH) and CHARLES SOULE (CURSE WORDS, the forthcoming novel Anyone) with art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (The Amazing Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Hellblazer), newcomer LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, and Eisner Award-winning colorist MATT WILSON (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, PAPER GIRLS) continues!

After barely escaping the deadly clutches of the Destiny Man, the expedition team has crossed over into the strange new zone of "Unity"—a futuristic world of gleaming technology and artificial intelligence. But will it be a safe haven for our heroes, or are they destined to be absorbed into the hive mind?!

Collects UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #6-12

BIRTHRIGHT #47

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

MARCH 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

As Boomer undergoes a startling transformation, Mikey barrels his way through the black market of magic that has erupted since the end of the war…leading to an unexpected confrontation with a former ally! Only three issues left!

BLISS #6

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER A: CAITLIN YARSKY

MARCH 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Whatever happened to Perry's mother, Mabel? For issues, the question has floated, and now we discover the fate of our heroine. As Benton relives his path from monster to reconciliation and Perry desperately tries to return with the one thing he believes can save his father, the goddess Lethe probes deep into both men's pasts to bring back the one pain neither of them can live with.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #6 (of 12)

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: MEGHAN HETRICK

COVER C (COSPLAYER PHOTO COVER): KAT FOX

MARCH 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $ 3.99

Originator hunts the psychotic radio-sapiens known as the Social Callers, but is she shutting them down or joining them? With empathy in rigor and Frontier vanished, only superhuman logic can keep the Crisis Command fighting against the American Individuality Act and the Extinction Society's next move!

CROSSOVER #5

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

MARCH 31 / 36 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Five

Finally…it's all come to this. What awaits our heroes at ground zero? What is the nefarious Father Lowe up to in that basement of his? Who the hell is narrating this book? Where am I? What's happening?? Find out…in "KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Five!

DEEP BEYOND #2 (of 12)

WRITER: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER C: DAN PANOSIAN

COVER D: MARCO CHECCHETTO

MARCH 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $ 3.99

Paul hasn't recovered from the mysterious Jolene's shocking resemblance to Pamela, and for the meek and fearful scientist, the situation is already getting worse. The scary sea monsters who rushed them seem to be unbeatable. Will they find a way to survive? Outside help will be needed…and luckily, they will make some new friends who will help them survive. And in the meantime, Pam is still trapped in the deep ocean.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #7

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER B: TYLER BOSS

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

MARCH 31 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

It's another deep dive into the Secret Archives as guest artist TYLER BOSS (4 Kids Walk Into a Bank) joins JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) and THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH to investigate sightings of flying saucers…and the strange men in black suits trying to cover up their existence. Hold onto your cows—the truth is out there!

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #9

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

MARCH 3 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The Serpent's Omen moves in for the kill!!

HAHA #3 (of 6)

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST / COVER A: ROGER LANGRIDGE

COVER B: PAUL RENTLER

MARCH 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"REMI SAYS…"

Real friends need not speak a word to each other.

Our less-funny-than-the-title-suggests clown anthology continues with a silent mime story illustrated by legendary cartoonist ROGER LANGRIDGE.

HEAD LOPPER #15

WRITER: ANDREW MacLEAN

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREW MacLEAN & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER B: DENNIS "BAGS" BROWN

MARCH 17 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

Assassins of the Dark Lord close in on our team of heroes as they blunder toward the second artifact, the Martan Keystone. Guarded by a monstrously huge spider, the Keystone won't be easily got and requires much teamwork, which proves difficult when Norgal goes missing.

Always oversized. Always quarterly.

HOME SICK PILOTS #4

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

MARCH 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Home Sick Pilots are reunited—but not for long. Who else knows about the ghosts? Who is killing for them? What has been crawling out of the VHS machine at night with blood on its rewindable mind?

KICK-ASS VS. HIT-GIRL #5

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST: MARCELO FRUSIN

COVERS A & B (BW): JOHN ROMITA JR.

COVER C: EMILY BROOKS MILLAR

MARCH 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN. Will a battered and beaten Kick-Ass defend herself against Hit-Girl, ignore her instincts, and kill a child to save her own life? This explosive, bloody final issue sees Kick-Ass at war with Hit-Girl, the assassins, and herself.

NOMEN OMEN #13 (of 15)

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER A: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER B: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

MARCH 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN," Part Three

No spoilers of course, but let's just say the main theme of this issue is Ch-ch-changes. The world of NOMEN OMEN has changed in a pretty substantial way, and everyone in it must come to terms with it. Which means a huge party for some, a sacrifice for others, while for Becky…well, wait and see.

POST AMERICANA #4 (OF 6)

WRITER: STEVE SKROCE

ARTISTS / COVER: STEVE SKROCE & DAVE STEWART

MARCH 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Carolyn 's reunion with her long thought dead mother is cut short when they're captured by AMERICAN FORCES, and a hero called the NIGHT TERROR, a fiction from the the gone world, appears, but is he friend or foe?

RADIANT BLACK #2

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST / COVER A: MARCELO COSTA

COVER B: DIEGO GRECO

COVER C (1:25): ROD REIS

MARCH 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Yesterday: Nathan found an alien artifact that turned him into a superhero. Today? His dad says he has to get a job, so driving for rideshare company Drivr it is. Oh, and there's also someone else out there robbing banks with powers like his. That's probably important.

RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #3 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: BRANDON GRAHAM

MARCH 24 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Super criminal Brik Blok's new butler body craves eating dust and can see through walls. How will he adjust to his new carapace?

Meanwhile, the dead start returning to the palace-world of Skycradle.

SCI-FI-FOOLERY!

SAVAGE DRAGON #258

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

COVER A STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS: ERIK LARSEN

COVER B RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS: ERIK LARSEN

MARCH 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE!"

Amy Dragon skips school to run off on a wild adventure with Walter the talking tiger.

THE SCUMBAG #6

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER A: BENGAL

COVER B (1:10 INCENTIVE): BRIAN LEVEL & MORENO DINISIO

MARCH 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"MOONFLOWER," Part One

An army of deadly know-it-all devil hippies known as Moonflower plans to brainwash all of humanity with hyper piety! Ernie Ray doesn't care until a hot cult escapee convinces him to help. Can he stop them and earn her love? Will he join the 238,000-mile-high club? Is hepatitis transmittable in space? All will be explored!

SPAWN #316

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: GREG CAPULLO

MARCH 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

"CHAIN GANG," Part Three

A NEW TEAM…A NEW MISSION, THE CHAIN GANG!

She-Spawn.

Gunslinger Spawn.

Medieval Spawn.

The Reaper.

STRAY DOGS #2

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER

COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

COVER B (HORROR MOVIE VARIANT): TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

MARCH 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Something doesn't smell right! None of the dogs know what happens behind that door at the end of the hallway. All they know is there's a punishment for sniffing around it. What secrets are hidden in the Master's Forbidden Room?

"Stray Dogs is one of the best ideas I've ever heard, made all the better by flawless execution and a mastery of tone. My new favorite book."

—KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK, Nightwing, Power Rangers)

TWO MOONS #2

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTIST / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

COVER B: FRANCESCO MOBILI & FRANCESCO SEGALA

MARCH 31 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE IRON NOOSE," Part Two

Facing a court-martial and execution at the hands of the Union Army, Virgil must depend on the enemy to save his life.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #10

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: ARTHUR ADAMS & DAVE McCAIG

MARCH 3 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

After the tragic events of last issue, Rick is brought to Greene family farm. But is Hershel Greene's hospitality all a cover for a terrible secret? This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #11

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

MARCH 17 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

As Rick and his companions settle on the Greene family farm, Glenn finds new love, and the peace and safety of their new home is shattered by the dead.