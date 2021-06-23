Full Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations

The new Marvel Comics September 2021 solicitations have just appeared on ComiXology and Amazon Kindle, ahead of when they were meant to have been. A well as many of the expected items we saw in yesterday's Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits Frankensteined article, such as Inferno #1, the Death Of Doctor Strange, Thanos Eternals, Dark Ages, Demon Days and more,there are many more to add. Including more Extreme Carnage one-shots like Agony, and the final Extreme Carnage Omega, The Last Annihilation books for Wakanda and Wiccan & Hulkling, and X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation #1 Here are the Marvel Comics September 2021 solicitations pages in full. Time to dig in,