Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics September 2021 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now… more as we have it! 78 titles all in so far…

ETERNALS: THANOS RISES #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • DUSTIN WEAVER (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Eternals are created, not born. They have families, but their families make no new children.

It's simply not what Eternals do.

Some of them thought they could find a way to change that and believed it would be for the best.

They were terribly, terribly wrong.

INFERNO #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Promotional Artwork by MARK BROOKS

"There will be an island—not the first, but the last…" Destiny's foreboding words have stuck with Mystique—and fans—since the very beginning of the age of Krakoa. Now, a day of reckoning is upon mutantkind's leaders, and the shocking payoff to seeds planted in House of X and Powers of X arrives in mastermind writer Jonathan Hickman's brand-new X-Men series: INFERNO! Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Having been denied her wishes yet again, Mystique is ready to follow through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground. Mutantkind's bright future is threatened like never before as Hickman brings his game-changing plans to a head. Fans can expect more revelations from the lives of Moira MacTaggert, Nimrod's revenge, vicious power plays, and more in this pivotal chapter in X-Men history. Throughout this four-issue limited series, Hickman will be joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with acclaimed illustrator Valerio Schiti. Known for masterfully depicting large-scale action alongside intense human drama, the S.W.O.R.D. and Empyre artist is perfect for bringing this heartbreaking saga to life.

Ms Marvel: Stretched Thin OGN

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Nabi H. Ali.

New Jersey's own Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) is stretched too thin—literally. She's having a hard time balancing schoolwork with being a good friend, being there for her family, becoming the best fanfic writer this side of the Hudson River…and, you know, becoming a Super Hero. She's tired and just barely keeping control, BUT she's handling it. Totally. When a mysterious robot tries to infiltrate Avengers Tower, it'll be up to Ms. Marvel to (again, literally) pull herself together, learn to ask for help, and fix the mess she's made before anyone gets hurt! September 7th

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, MARK BAGLEY, MARCELO FERREIRA, and more!

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 9/22

Nick Spencer will close out his epic run on Amazing Spider-Man this September! Since taking over the title, the acclaimed writer has crafted a Spider-Man saga for the ages, taking not only Peter Parker but his beloved supporting cast and iconic rogues gallery on radical new journeys. With numerous memorable storylines under his belt, Spencer will end his redefining work on the Spider-Man mythos in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74. The milestone 875th issue of the title, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 will be an incredible 80-page blockbuster issue complete with artwork from some of the artists that have contributed to this landmark run: Patrick Gleason, Mark Bagley, and Marcelo Ferreira and more! The culmination of over three years' worth of thrilling storylines, this climactic finale will be full of surprising developments that will launch Peter Parker into his next high-flying era.

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by DALE EAGLESHAM & JODI NISHIJIMA

Cover by GERALD PAREL

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Design Variant Cover by JODI NISHIJIMA

September 22!

Ari Agbayani created by writer Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) and Jodi Nishijima (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Ari is a local Captain America-inspired hero who seeks justice on her college campus. When her school turns a blind eye to fellow students behaving badly, she springs into action—and she's not afraid to fight dirty

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)

Written by ZAC THOMPSON

Art by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Colors by MAT LOPES

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

On Sale 9/8!

Back from the dead with a whole new terrifying set of powers, the saga will serve as a bold evolution of the character while staying true to his jungle roots as the mighty hero goes up against a mysterious new villain with twisted plans for the Savage Land. The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Lord Plunder has returned — with a vastly new perspective! Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has new abilities, new needs…and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the Savage Land — one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son Matthew has plans of his own…

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 9/1

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB will follow Mariko Yashida as she journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too — a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws — and they're after Mariko! September 1.

THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant Cover featuring Scarlet Witch by GREG SMALLWOOD

On Sale 9/22



In a story that will delight and terrify, the infamous Darkhold text has resurfaced, and the Scarlet Witch is the only hero who can prevent the dreadful havoc it's set to unleash. For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the Darkhold—a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now Doctor Doom, one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it, and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch recruits a group of the world's greatest heroes: Iron Man, Wasp (Janet Van Dyne), Black Bolt, Blade, and Spider-Man. But in order to enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the legendary Darkhold, which drives them utterly insane. Together, they'll have to confront their inner darkness to overcome of the most powerful mystical threats the Marvel Universe has ever faced.

Ms Marvel: Beyond The Limit #1 (Of 5)

(W) Samira Ahmed (A) Andrés Genolet."

Extreme Carnage: Toxin #1

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval

During The King In Black, Planet of the Symbiotes also by Orlando and Sandoval saw the symbiote grandson of Venom known as Toxin found a new host, teenager Bren Walker who has been having a harder time controlling Toxin's darker urges than former host and policeman Pat Mulligan. And now he is getting his own one-shot.

X-MEN LEGENDS #7

Written by LARRY HAMA

Art and Cover by BILLY TAN

Acclaimed creator Larry Hama will return to his epic run on WOLVERINE this September in X-MEN LEGENDS #7! Joined by popular X-Men artist Billy Tan, Hama will once again pick up the adventures of Weapon X, continuing his work on the character that helped define the 1990s. When two young mutants disappear, Wolverine and Jubilee set off for Japan to track them down. But Lady Deathstrike and the Hand have their own designs on the duo, and it'll take no small measure of blood, sweat and adamantium to change their mind, kicking off a deadly international mutant conflict!

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Able to defeat supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle, Strange was the only hero standing in the way of powerful new villains eager to claim Earth as their own. When he unexpectedly dies, who is left to protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly…who killed Stephen Strange? If he couldn't stop them, who can? This rousing journey will dive into the mythos behind Doctor Strange, showcasing his unique—and vital—position amongst Marvel's heroes and ultimately transform the future.

DARK AGES #1

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Iban Coello

Foreshadowed in last year's Free Comic Book Day: X-Men and in today's series of mysterious teasers, this highly anticipated limited series will see heroes from every corner of the Marvel Universe unite against a new threat – and fail. Their defeat will usher in an exciting new age full of heartbreaking loss and unimaginable stakes. As the world is remade, fans will meet fascinating new versions of their favorite heroes as they fight to overcome insurmountable odds and restore hope to the universe. September 1st.

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – BOUSHH #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF BOUSHH! A "WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS" TIE-IN!

Before PRINCESS LEIA acquired his armor to infiltrate Jabba the Hutt's palace, BOUSHH roamed the galaxy as a bounty hunter. He and his team of lethal warriors were exiled from their homeworld; but what horrible event from Boushh's past doomed them all to wander with no hope of ever returning? Desperate to survive, Boushh takes a suspicious job from a shadowy organization to assassinate DOMINA TAGGE, the leader of the powerful Tagge Family – a galactic dynasty stretching back countless generations. But Domina is the most dangerous enemy Boushh has ever faced, and the desperate exile has the most difficult choice of his life to make! ALYSSA WONG and David Baldeón'S one-shot is the third of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

A NEW STORY BEGINS THIS ISSUE – THE SHADOW OF THE NIHIL!

Following the terrible events of The Rising Storm, the villainous NIHIL are in retreat, hunted by THE JEDI.

WAYSEEKER KNIGHT ORLA JARENI is attacked by a lone Nihil Stormship in deep space, a Stormship commanded by one of the Jedi's own.

Which of STARLIGHT BEACON'S number have joined the Nihil Horde? And how far will they turn from the Light?

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

THE WAR CONTINUES!

The true machinations of the theft of HAN SOLO from BOBA FETT become clear, as one-time love of Solo QI'RA has returned her terrifying criminal organization, CRIMSON DAWN, to the galaxy.

Qi'ra used Han to bring the most powerful players in the galaxy together, and now the pieces are moving toward their endgame.

DARTH VADER, LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, VALANCE, APHRA, THE HUTTS – all are vying for the ultimate prize, while Boba Fett's stuck in the middle, a simple man just trying to get what's his!

STAR WARS #17

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

"THE CHASE!"

SITH LORD DARTH VADER has discovered that his son, Jedi Knight LUKE SKYWALKER, is finally within striking distance.

He will pursue him to the very ends of space…Who is hunting whom?

Meanwhile, LEIA ORGANA battles the forces of CRIMSON DAWN to regain her lost love, HAN SOLO.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #14

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

"REPEAT OFFENDERS"

DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are imprisoned by a POWERFUL ENEMY!

If they want to escape, they'll have to work together with former foes JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE…

And venture deeper into the heart of a CRIMSON DAWN FLAGSHIP!



STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #16

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

"SHADOW SOLDIERS"

VALANCE and DENGAR make a last stand against DEATHSTICK!

T'ONGA seeks help from a LEGENDARY BOUNTY HUNTER!

The bounty hunters converge on a high-stakes auction as CRIMSON DAWN'S plans come into focus!



STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #16

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

"TARGET SKYWALKER"

All of DARTH VADER'S careful scheming and brutal power moves to claim HAN SOLO'S frozen body have one ultimate end goal: LUKE SKYWALKER, the only person who could challenge Vader's primacy at the Emperor's side.

Now everything comes to a head as father closes in on son and Luke finally grasps a shocking truth…

…one that will shape his destiny FOREVER!

COLLECTIONS:

Reign of X Vol.4 TPB

Captain Marvel Vol 6: Strange Magic TPB

Cable Vol 2

Conan The Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol 7

Doctor Strange Sorcerer Supreme Omnibus Vol 3

Doctor Strange By Aaron & Bachalo Omnibus HC

X-Men Omnibus Vol 2 HC

Thunderbolts Omnibus Vol 2

Thor Jason Aaron Vol 5 HC

Black Panther Vol 4: The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda Part Two HC

Hellions by Zeb Wells Vol 1 HC

Wolverine By Benjamin Percy Vol 1 HC

Sinister War TPB

Extreme Carnage TPB

Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star TPB

The Mighty Valkyries: All Hel Let Loose TPB

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Immortal Hulk: Great Power TPB

Conan the Barbarian by Jim Zub Vol 2

Fantastic Four Vol 8: Bride of Doom TPB

The Amazing Spider-Man Vol 15

Black Widow Vol 2: I Am the Black Widow TPB

Infinite Destinies TPB

Marvel Voices: Heritage TPB

X-Corp by Tini Howard Vol 1

Children of the Atom Vol 1

Reign of X Vol 5 and 6 TPB

Way of X TPB

Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol 3: War of the Bounty Hunters

Hawkeye By Fraction & Aja: The Saga of Barton and Bishop TPB

Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection Vol 6 The Death of Captain Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection Vol 26 Lifetheft

Man Epic Collection Vol 20: In the Hands of Evil

X-Men Epic Collection Vol 8: I, Magneto

Thor by Jason Aaron The Complete Collection Vol 4 TPB

Silk Vol 3 TPB

Untold Tales of Spider-Man Vol 1 Complete Collections

Tomb of Dracula The Complete Collection Vol 5

The Marvels Project: Birth of the Super Heroes TPB

Marvel Verse Spider-Man 46:37 Marvel Verse Hawkeye

Mighty Marvel Masterworks Incredible Hulk Vol 1

The Mighty Thor Omnibus Vol 1 The Incredible Hulk Peter David Omnibus Vol 4 HC

X-Men/Avengers Onslaught Omnibus HC

Doctor Strange Omnibus 2 HC

Doctor Strange Omnibus 1 HC

The X-Men Omnibus Vol 1

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol 2 HC

Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol 2

Marvel Masterworks Marvel Two-In-One Vol 6 HC

Killraven Epic Collections

Fantastic Four Epic Collections Vol 22

Silk Vol 1:Threats and Menaces TPB

X-Men: Legends Vol 1:The Missing Links TPB

Ultraman Vol 2

Star Wars Legends: Boba Fett Blood Ties TPB

America Chavez: Made in the USA TPB

Ms.Marvel: Something New TPB

Mighty Marvel Masterworks : The Mighty Thor Vol 1