Full Solicits For Batman #153 And #154 For October 2024

Full Solicits for Batman #153 and #154 from DC Comics in October 2024, kicking off teh new Dying City storyline for DC All In

Article Summary DC Comics unveils full solicits for Batman #153 and #154, launching 'The Dying City'.

October's 'DC All In' initiative presents a fortnightly Batman series with top creatives.

New storyline introduces The Riddler, Commander Star, and The Court of Owls in Gotham.

Expect more DC All-In news and updates throughout San Diego Comic-Con and beyond.

We got a sneak peek at the solicits for Batman #153 and #154, as DC's premier ongoing monthly comic goes fortnightly in October, but here are the full details, if that's what you were waiting for. And it seems, looking at comments, that plenty of folk were. So we have The Riddler, Commander Star, and The Court Of Owls for the new storyline The Dying City, for DC Comics's All-In relaunch initiative.

BATMAN #153

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 cover by MARCO MASTRAllO

1:50 variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/2/24

Batman is back with a vengeance and Bruce Wayne's new public initiatives have Gotham on the verge of finally becoming a great city! Does that bright future include the Riddler, who's seemingly gone legit? Or the new, unnerving hero, Commander Star? And can Gotham survive the shocking murder of one of its greatest citizens?

The Dying City starts here with a case that only Batman can solve, but the answers may unravel his world and all of Gotham!

BATMAN #154

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by CARMINE Di GIANDOMENICO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK and GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

1:25 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

1:50 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/16/24

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises' public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent.

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect another busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result.

