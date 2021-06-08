Furry Justice is Dispensed in Sonic the Hedgehog #40 [Preview]

Welcome, Sonicbronies, to this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #40, in which our little furry pals do battle against the dominating Dr. Eggman and his punishing robot. Will Sonic and his furry lifestyle triumph in the conclusion go the Test Run storyline? You'll have to find out by picking up the issue, but you can enjoy a preview below.