Furry Justice is Dispensed in Sonic the Hedgehog #40 [Preview]

Welcome, Sonicbronies, to this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #40, in which our little furry pals do battle against the dominating Dr. Eggman and his punishing robot. Will Sonic and his furry lifestyle triumph in the conclusion go the Test Run storyline? You'll have to find out by picking up the issue, but you can enjoy a preview below.
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #40 CVR A TRACY YARDLEY
IDW PUBLISHING
FEB210457
FEB210458 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #40 CVR B DAN SCHOENING – $3.99
(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Tracy Yardley
Tangle to the rescue! The brave lemur has jumped into the battle to save Sonic, Amy, and Tails from falling victim to Dr. Eggman's latest experiment. Belle has a different kind of battle when she comes face-to-face with an old friend. Will the gang be able to escape unharmed? Find out in Evan Stanley's epic conclusion to"Test Run"!
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
