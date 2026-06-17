Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Demeo, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Drops On Nintendo Switch 2

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has a new platform: it's now available on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside new content, including Orc Druid Gruda Razortusk.

Article Summary Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is out now on Nintendo Switch 2, bringing the D&D adventure on the go.

The Switch 2 release matches the PC and console version, with co-op for up to four players or solo party play.

New Dungeons & Dragons hero Gruda Razortusk joins all platforms, wielding healing, control, and bear-form defense.

Set in the Forgotten Realms, Battlemarked mixes turn-based combat, iconic D&D classes, traps, loot, and alliances.

Developer and publisher Resolution Games, in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, have released Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked for the Nintendo Switch 2. This is the same version of the game that PC and console players have already been playing since November 2025, with the added bonus of being able to play the game on the go. What's more, the team released new content to go with it in the form of Gruda Razortusk. This is an Orc Druid whose talents include healing, controlling fights, and becoming a giant bear to protect allies, as a new playable hero for all supported platforms.

Nintendo Switch 2 Players Rise Together For Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

The North teeters on the brink of war, and it's up to you to unravel hidden secrets, face powerful enemies, forge fragile alliances, and expose the masterminds behind the plot before chaos consumes all. Dive into fast-paced, turn-based combat that brings the Dungeons & Dragons experience into a new dimension. You'll need all your cunning, courage, and strategy to survive. Will you lead your allies to victory, or watch as the world burns?

Battle dark forces deep within the wilds of Neverwinter Wood and face powerful enemies. Built with the Demeo Action Roleplaying System and launching with multiple adventures (with more on the way), forge legendary bonds with friends as you confront the shadowy figures that threaten the Forgotten Realms. Team up in a co-operative multiplayer system that supports up to four players or take on the challenge alone by building the adventuring party that suits your style – no Dungeon Master required. Whether you're leading your allies on an adventure or embarking on a solo quest, you shape your story.

Engage in dynamic, turn-based combat where every move matters. Your strategy evolves based on the traits of iconic D&D classes, the abilities of your allies, and the strength of your hand. Whether you're a cunning rogue, a mighty paladin, or a powerful sorcerer, mastery of the battlefield is essential as you battle monsters, overcome traps, and discover legendary treasures!

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