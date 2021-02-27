Future State #1: Superman: House of El #1 Review: Truth and Justice

Future State Superman House Of El #1 8.5/10 Finally, a depiction of the legacy of Superman bracketed in triumph and excellence, one that can truly unite and inspire under the words, "truth and justice."

In Future State #1: Superman: House of El #1, hundreds of years from now, Superman's bloodline will continue the legacies of Krypton and stand to protect the earth from an outpost on the moon. Their worst nightmare has amassed some of the most deadly forces in the universe to topple them and complete galactic domination by bulldozing the earth flat. Can these descendants, proudly wearing the shield and sigil Lara and Jor-El insured would continue, hold the line?

With very little space, this issue did pretty much everything right. By using simply evocative artwork, it shows battle scenes and character moments with great effectiveness. Likewise, the script from Phillip Kennedy Johnson does great work in introducing characters by shorthand — the dreadlocked Blue Lantern with an S on her chest, Brainiac 4, Brandon Kent of earth, and his half-Tamaranean daughter Theand'r and so on. This is very hard to do, and many books get it wrong, but here each part of this ensemble cast is presented effectively and shines as they carry on.

As noted, the artwork Scott Godlewski and Gabe Eltaeb give this bigger-than-life story such verve and impact. Even the lettering from Troy Peteri pulls off even with the very hard "red letters on black background" gag by simply making the text bigger. The battle cry — "truth and justice" is not just a corny slogan but an effective call to arms as they face threats on a scale that Kal-El himself would have blanched to see. Big moments and small mix to make one heck of a ripping yarn.

Best of all, this is a rejection of the current thread running through the zeitgeist. Superman didn't fall. He didn't fail. Through example and through those who carried his banner, genetically and otherwise, he made sure that the earth would not go softly into the night and that there would always be hope if you looked up to see it. RATING: BUY.

Future State #1: Superman: House of El

By Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Scott Godlewski

Centuries into the future, the bloodline of Kal-El, the hero we know as Clark Kent, continues. Meet a new generation of Kryptonian heroes as they stand against one of the greatest threats they've ever faced: a diabolical foe called the Red King. Get ready for the unexpected debuts of the twins known as Rowan and Ronan Kent, descendants of Jonathan Kent. Rowan is the new Superman of Earth, while his sister is a Blue Lantern. Also on board are Theand'r Ban-El, whose mother was Tamaranean, and other heroes — all led by the original Man of Steel himself! Plus, donât miss an appearance by the Black Racer! See how the future of the Superman Family comes together in this wild, extra-size special!