Future State Gotham #16 Preview: Too Many Batmen?

There are too many Batmans in this preview of Future State Gotham #16. Luckily, they're trying to kill each other. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #16

DC Comics

0622DC159

0622DC160 – Future State Gotham #16 Mike Bowden Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

BATMEN AT WAR PART FOUR! Jason Todd and Hunter Panic must help Jace, the Next Batman, against the original Batman and…his son Batman 666?! And while all hell breaks loose in Gotham the rest of the Bat-Family have an intervention with Nightwing about his addiction and claiming the mantle of Batman for his own! And if Damian is with his father, then who is the Batman with Talia?!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

