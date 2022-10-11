Future State Gotham #18 Preview: Mommy and Daddy Issues

Possessed by Joe Chill, Damian Wayne want to kill both his mommy and his daddy in this preview of Future State Gotham #18, the series finale. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #18

DC Comics

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

FINAL ISSUE! It's the last Batman standing versus Gotham's greatest threat! Who will ultimately win the war of the Batmen? And what will be left of the city when it's all said and done? It doesn't look good for anyone.

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

