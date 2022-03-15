G Willow Wilson & Marcio Takara Launch New Poison Ivy Series For 2022

It was promised for 2022, and now it is announced a new Poison Ivy series written by G. Willow Wilson and drawn, not by Emma Rios, but Marcio Takara. And launches in June for Pride month from DC Comics. Poison Ivy fans may question how much Pride DC Comics take in the character and series, given that, after being put through the wringer, and Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn were reunited, they were stripped apart again and Poison Ivy reframes as an eco-terrorist again in the G Willow Wilson strip that precedes this new series, in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Special, while today's Batman/Superman: World's Finest also flashes back to her eco-terrorism days as well… As it has been pointed out to me, Poison Ivy has murdered more people in the comics in the last year than in her entire fictional history. But going after the little people as well as the big does seem to be another step… maybe she needs Harley to calm things down a little?

Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, with covers by Jessica Fong (main), Warren Louw (open-to-order variant and 1:100 foil variant), Nick Robles (1:25 variant), Frank Cho (1:50 variant), and Dan Mora (team variant), launches on June 7. In her new series, Ivy leaves Gotham City and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage humanity has dealt to it! DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy's ever-growing library in a six-issue story arc by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.

And hey, at least they have a Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn story for the DC Comics Pride 2022 anthology by Dani Fernandez and Zoe Thorogood– just not in the main DC Comics line itself…