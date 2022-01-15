Gabriel Hardman Joins Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary OGN

Rodney Barnes, Kim Newman, Nancy Collins, David Avallone, Peter David, James Chambers, Tim Waggoner, James James Aquilone and Jonathan Maberry are the writers contributing to the Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary Graphic Novel with artists Colton Worley, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, J.K. Woodward, Paul McCaffrey, Jonathan Marks Barravecchia, Marco Finnegan, Clara Meath, Julius Ohta, and Tom Rogers.

Moonstone Books has launched their Kickstarter campaign for this all-new, 100+ page, full-colour graphic novel with ten separate stories. And they have hit their goal, and announced their first stretch goal. Which will be a new Kolchak story written and drawn by Invisible Kingdom's Gabriel Hardman if and when the campaign hits $60,000. It is currently just north of $54,000.

The Night Stalker was a TV film that aired on ABC on 1972 as their ABC Movie of the Week. In it an investigative reporter, played by Darren McGavin, comes to suspect that a serial killer in the Las Vegas area is actually a vampire. The film was written by Richard Matheson based on the then-unpublished novel by Jeff Rice titled The Kolchak Papers. It became the highest rated original TV movie on US television, earning a 33.2 rating and 48 share, was released overseas in cinemas and got a sequel, The Night Strangler in 1973, and a TV series of twenty episodes, called Kolchak: The Night Stalker which ran on ABC between 1974 and 1975. And it is this that Moonstone Books is celebrating with this collection of original comic book stories which will also include work by Richard Matheson's son, who will write the introduction. While we are at it, we also have a look at the first two unlettered pages of the Satanic Panic '88 story, by James Aquilone and Colton Worley.