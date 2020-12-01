Gaby Epstein Draws The Baby Sitter's Club Graphic Novel Volume 9

Scholastic is reprinting Anne M Martin's The Baby Sitter's Club series of novels, alongside the released of the Netflix TV show adaptation, and is also catching up with their graphic novel adaptations that first introduced Raina Telgemeir to the wider world. So while they have just brought the ninth novel back into print this month, in February they will have the graphic novel too, adapted by Gabriela Epstein. Volume 9, Claudia & The New Girl. Gaby Epstein is best known for working on Lumberjanes, Team Avatar and Breaking The Ice. But now she is going to get a whole new audience.

Because, failing a new graphic novel by Dav Pilkey or Telegemeir, The Baby Sitter's Club Vol 9 will jump straight to the top of the bestseller graphic novel list. It has already sold out of allocated stock at Amazon, as they are rushing to arrange for more copies to come in before publication.

Here's the listing:

A brand-new Baby-sitters Club graphic novel adapted by newcomer Gabriela Epstein! Claudia has always been the most creative kid in her class… until Ashley Wyeth comes along. Ashley's really different: She wears hippie clothes and has multiple earrings, and she's the most fantastic artist Claudia has ever met. Ashley says Claudia is a great artist, too, but thinks she's wasting her artistic talent with The Baby-sitters Club. When Claudia starts spending more time with Ashley and missing BSC meetings, it becomes clear that Claudia has to make a decision — one of them has to go!

The Baby Sitter's Club: Claudia And The New Girl graphic novel will be published by Scholastic Graphix on February the 2nd, 2021. And if anyone wants to send my youngest daughter an advance copy to review, she would take it quite willingly.