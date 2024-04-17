Gail Simone on Superman, Rainbow Rowell on Lois Lane, in Action Comics

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, cian tormey, eddy barrows, gail simone, lois lane, rainbow rowell

Gail Simone & Eddy Barrows on Superman, Rainbow Rowell & Cian Tormey On Lois Lane, In Action Comics #1067-1069

The next pairings for the Superman Superstars lineup for 2024 has been announced to follow Jason Aaron and John Timms. July will see Action Comics #1067 with Superman by Gail Simone and Eddy Barrows, and Lois Lane by Rainbow Rowell, making her DC debut, and Cian Tormey.

Gail Simone and Eddy Barrows' Superman and the Challenge from the Stars takes place at the beginning of Superman's career with a three-issue arc in which a massively powerful alien race makes Earth their arena.

"Superman, DC's Man of Steel, must stand alone against impossible challenges that threaten locations all around the world and the lives of those he loves. Action Comics #1067 begins a not-to-be missed epic tale of Superman's strength, wit, and resourcefulness in an early stage of his public career!" "I love the classic Superman cast, and this story is deliberately meant to echo my all-time favorite Superman time period," said Simone. "We didn't want to tell a quiet story of Superman in a diner; we wanted to have a massive threat, a war taking place all over the world, and only Superman could possibly protect his adopted planet. It is unapologetically huge in scope and fun as hell, with one of the best art teams I've ever worked with…Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, and Rex Lokus on colors!" "For me talking about Action Comics is something that goes beyond the title itself," shared Barrows. "I remember when I was 7 years old, I was playing on the sidewalk, and suddenly I was run over by a truck, right there. I spent 3 days fighting for my life, and during that whole year that followed I remained in bed, doing lots of physiotherapy, lots of meds and exams. Going to the doctors was a very regular thing. And it was during that time that Superman came to my life, reading Action Comics. Kal-El became a good friend of mine, making my days better. His adventures and his behavior were things that stuck with me! Reading his stories were the highlight of my days, for a 7-year-old recovering from an accident like I was. Back then I wouldn't have imagined that one day I would be helping to build his legacy: illustrating his stories. The stories of my all-time favorite superhero… SUPERMAN!"

While Rainbow Rowell of Eleanor & Park and the Simon Snow Trilogy, and Cian Tormey tell the Lois Lane back-up story in the same three issues.

"As a former newspaper reporter, I've always had a soft spot for Daily Planet stories," shared Rowell. "I love that Clark Kent is Superman and also a working journalist—and that it isn't just dusty backstory. It's a real facet of his character. I love that Clark met Lois in the newsroom, and that they still work there together. (This is so realistic, I swear.) I really like it when comic book romances last…There's a lot of story to tell after two people say yes to each other. So—even though I was a little nervous about diving into the DC Universe—I couldn't resist the chance to write a love story that is also a newsroom story, and still a superhero story." "The story that Rainbow and I are telling is about Lois finding her strength, with Clark supporting her as she becomes stronger in her convictions," added Tormey. "He sees her finding her courage in a new role, her sense of responsibility for everyone—a gentle reminder for Clark of how far he has come, and how far all of us who are not blessed with superpowers can go when faced with adversity." "I've just seen the first of Cian Tormey's pages, and I think people are going to adore his take on Lois and Clark," continued Rowell. "Cian's work has a timeless quality that's perfect for this relationship."

Action Comics #1067 goes on sale on Wednesday, the 10th of July as DC Comics reverts back to a Wednesday shipping date for comics in comic shops.

