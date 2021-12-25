Gail Simone Writes A Wrong Earth For Ahoy Comics March 2022 Solicits

The Wrong Earth series from Ahoy Comics, which sees Dragonflyman and Dragonfly, light'n'brighty and grim'n'gritty versions of the same character swap dimensions and created by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle, invites other writers from March. A series of The Wrong Earth one-shots written by Gail Simone, Mark Waid, Mark Russell, and Stuart Moore. And in Ahoy Comics' March solicitations is The Wrong Earth: Trapped on Teen Planet #1 by Gail Simone, Bill Morrison, Walter Geovani, and Rob Lean, with Simone making her Ahoy Comics debut. It will be followed in April by The Wrong Earth: Fame & Fortune #1 by Mark Russell and Michael Montenat, in May The Wrong Earth: Purple #1 by Stuart Moore and Fred Harper, The Wrong Earth: Confidence Men #1 by Mark Waid and Leonard Kirk in June and in July, The Wrong Earth: Meat #1 by Tom Peyer and Greg Scott. Here are Ahoy Comics' solicitations for all of March 2022.

WRONG EARTH TRAPPED ON TEEN PLANET #1 CVR A IGLE

AHOY COMICS

JAN221157

The first of five unique one-shots building and expanding on the world of AHOY's The Wrong Earth, by some of the biggest names in comics! First off: superstar writer Gail Simone contributes an extra-long story as grim and gritty vigilante Dragonfly is whisked to an alternate Earth of teen-agers, malt shops, love triangles, and school dances! Will this innocent world soften him? Or will his violent methods poison it? Featuring variant covers by Dan Parent (Archie) and Gene Ha (Top Ten, Mae).

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WRONG EARTH TRAPPED ON TEEN PLANET #1 CVR B PARENT 5 COPY IN

WRONG EARTH TRAPPED ON TEEN PLANET #1 CVR C HA 10 COPY INCV

EDGAR ALLAN POES SNIFTER OF DEATH #6 (OF 6) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JAN221155

Last issue! Our anthology theme this month is, "Complaining and Whining About How Terribly Public Life is Going!" First, a demon drags Poe through the hellish nightmare landscape we call the Internet, in "Silence: A Fable." Then! The American people elect a new President-Death itself, in "Putting the D in DC." All this plus prose, pix, and possibly, poems!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MY BAD (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JAN221156

Last chance to get in on the ground floor of the important new superhero universe – or regret it for the rest of your worthless life! See: Tragic death! All-out fighting! Flashing lights! Fast food! The climactic showdown between The Chandelier and Emperor King! All this and our fake-friendly letters page! Caution: Heads will explode! KA-WHAAAM! BOOOOM!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99