Gail Simone, Writing She-Spawn For Todd McFarlane

Gail Simone, Now Writing Jessica Priest - She-Spawn - For Todd McFarlane at Image Comics For... Whenever

Gail Simone tweeted "It is a weird day when you write some dialogue for Rogue, then She-Spawn, then James Bond. Wouldn't trade it for anything." We knew about Rogue with Uncanny X-Men #1 out and issue 2 coming. We knew about James Bond, writing the Bond upcoming comic book from Dynamite, saying "It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Ian Fleming's James Bond. I like the version that's involved in the meanest part of the secret wars of espionage, the kind of warrior who does his work in the dark. I want the Bond who has dalliances with beautiful women and then goes home to an empty apartment. I want adventure and risk around every corner, with the next betrayal always looming over his head. 'Iridescent' is one of my favorite stories I've ever written, about a character I have loved since I first saw The Man With the Golden Gun years ago. It's high action, big stakes, and a very, very human Bond. I'm grateful to Dynamite and Ian Fleming Publications for asking me to do this dream project!"

And now She-Spawn. Gail Simone's first entry into Todd McFarlane's Spawniverse. And telling the origin of the story of the character who killed Al Simmons, Jessica Priest, and now She-Spawn. Which Gail Simone is currently writing for publication from Image Comics… sometime. The book was announced in February this year, and at San Diego Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane announced that Gail Simone would be writing it, best known for writing Birds of Prey, Batgirl, Deadpool, Wonder Woman and Secret Six.

Jessica Priest was a character created by necessity. In the original Spawn comic book, it was revealed that Al Simmons had been originally killed (and then sent to hell) by the Youngblood character Chapel. Owned (then) by Rob Liefeld, the character couldn't be used in the movie, so Jessica Priest was created to replace his role. And then, in the comic, Jessica Priest was introduced and revealed as the actual assassin who killed Al Simmons, under the command of Jason Wynn.

She returned in more recent issues of Spawn, and in Spawn #300, she chose this new identity. Or had it thrust upon her by fate. First appearance of Jessica Priest in the comics, Spawn #61 in 1997. For those who like to keep count…

