Gail Simone Licenced To Write James Bond, News At San Diego Comic-Con

Gail Simone has been announced as the new writer for James Bond comic books at Dynamite Entertainment from October, just as she also takes on X-Men at Marvel Comics.

"Dynamite Entertainment and Ian Fleming Publications Ltd. are excited to announce for San Diego Comic-Con the next legendary comic book author to take on the adventures of James Bond, as Gail Simone enlists for a thrilling story tentatively titled "Iridescent!"

"It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Ian Fleming's James Bond," said writer Gail Simone. "I like the version that's involved in the meanest part of the secret wars of espionage, the kind of warrior who does his work in the dark. I want the Bond who has dalliances with beautiful women and then goes home to an empty apartment. I want adventure and risk around every corner, with the next betrayal always looming over his head. 'Iridescent' is one of my favorite stories I've ever written, about a character I have loved since I first saw The Man With the Golden Gun years ago. It's high action, big stakes, and a very, very human Bond. I'm grateful to Dynamite and Ian Fleming Publications for asking me to do this dream project!"

"Gail and I, as well as Dynamite as a whole, go back a long way, and she's one of the most talented, enthusiastic, and kindest creators in this industry," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "She's been a heavy hitter on everything she's touched, and she's really making another huge impact right now, and we're excited for James Bond to be a crucial part of that. She's long been on our short list of creators we wanted to see with the character, and it's satisfying to see it coming together now. Fans are really going to love her approach!"

"Gail Simone is one of the most heralded names in the comics medium and the community at large. She first became known to comics fandom at the turn of the century, writing columns for major outlets, before beginning to write comics herself and rapidly taking center stage in the industry. Her breakout assignment was as a well-remembered chronicler of Deadpool's mishaps for Marvel. She then moved over to DC Comics, where her runs on Birds of Prey, Secret Six, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and others set the standards for their respective characters, regularly referenced by fans and subsequent creators, and continuously kept in print.

"James Bond marks her next major project with Dynamite, a publisher with which she has a close and long-running relationship. Her 2013 tenure writing Red Sonja is considered not only as one of her definitive works, but also as a high water mark for the character. Writers who have followed her in comics and on the upcoming blockbuster film are heavily influenced by her approach. She's returned to the character over the years and taken on other titles with Dynamite.

"This James Bond title will also coincide with an overall resurgence of Simone's work in comics, as she will simultaneously be helming Uncanny X-Men, historically one of the bestselling titles in the industry.

"Gail will also be speaking about this news and her approach to the 007 character at Dynamite's 20th Anniversary Panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday July 26 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM in room 5AB."