Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Power Shuffle, Watchtower

Who Is Gaining, Who Is Losing Powers From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)

Who Is Gaining Powers, Who Is Losing Powers in the DC Comics Power Shuffle published today (Spoilers)

The Power shuffle continues across the DC Universe today. Superman #21 by Josh Williamson and Dan Mora has Lois Lane delight in being a new Superwoman.

Justice League Unlimited #2 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora has Martian Manhunter reveal to Doctor Occult that some of his own powers have been lost.

The real superpower has to be how Dan Mora can draw so many comic books at once.

The children of the Flash discuss their new abilities.

While there are other journeys to new powers for Ejecta over in Power Girl.

That may have come from different, parallel directions.

Becausegetting those powers back isn't entirely easy. Firstly you have to find them.

Then there is a special machine.

And then there's a sharp scratch.

There's only one place and of this all ends up though.

The Justice League Watchtower…

The Justice League Watchtower…

The Justice League Watchtower…

The Justice League Watchtower…

The Justice League Watchtower…

The Justice League Watchtower… it's getting rather busy right now.

ACTION COMICS #1081 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

IT'S ALL LED TO THIS! As the final battle between Aethyr's forces and the heroes of Earth reaches its climax, the Phantom Zone is changed forever…altered from the ground up and ready for new prisoners. But who of the super family will be amongst them? It's the shocking finale to the Action Comics weekly, and you're going to have to read it to believe it! Plus, Kara's perilous journey home begins!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024 FLASH #16 CVR A MIKE DEL MUNDO

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Del Mundo

EARTHQUAKE AT THE CENTER OF THE EARTH! As the family continues their time in Skartaris, something is causing some serious seismic shakes–but is the cause of the quake something sinister? Also, Jai discovers how his abilities have evolved!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024 GREEN ARROW #19 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Chris Condon (A) Montos (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE MYSTERY OF THE FRESH WATER KILLER DEEPENS! As Oliver Queen is forced to ask tough questions about the origins of the Fresh Water environmental disaster, the Fresh Water Killer moves towards their next target. With time running out before another murder rocks the city, the Emerald Archer runs into surprising resistance to his investigation!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024 JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #2 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

INTO THE NEST OF THE PARADEMON! As the Justice League grapples with the ramifications of the Atom Project, a strange alert brings the team to the jungles of South America…and a horrific discovery. Can the elite Justice League strike force save a village from total slaughter? Plus…the mystery of the Darkseid heir deepens, and dissension in the ranks forces Batman's hand. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024 POWER GIRL #16 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Leah Williams (A) Adriana Melo (CA) Yanick Paquette

EJECTA EXPOSED! With the secrets of Metropolis's mysterious new hero out there, Power Girl now has all she needs to take her rival down once and for all. Will she prevail as she seeks revenge for Omen? Or does Ejecta have one final surprise up her sleeve?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024 SUPERMAN #21 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

Following Doomsday's fiery attack on Metropolis, Clark and Lois realize they have been so busy saving the world that they haven't had time together, so they plan an epic date night! What could go wrong? Well, for starters, a massive alien armada is bearing down on Earth looking for revenge against…SUPERMAN?! What secret has Clark not told Lois about the future?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024 BATMAN SANTA CLAUS SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #5 (OF 5) CVR A BERNARD CHANG

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Lukas Ketner (CA) Bernard Chang

At year's end, every choice made will affect lives around the world. Seven heroes stand before the monstrous hordes of the Silent Knight. Seven heroes enter the mysterious castle hold of the Hollow Kingdom to face a test of true spirit and will. Ask yourself: Which team would you be on? What skill, power, or knowledge would make the difference against this existential threat? What does solstice mean, anyway? Did this series maybe just go a bit harder than you expected from your holiday special? Good. Whatever the yule brings, please have a happy New Year from the DC Universe!In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!