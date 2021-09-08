Galactus Needs His Nappy Changing In Defenders #2 (Spoilers)

Defenders time! While Al Ewing's Immortal Hulk has seen an exploration of the future Ninth Iteration of the Marvel Cosmos, one that The One Below dominated possessing the body of the Hulk and becoming the Galactus of the far future, Al Ewing is using his new version of The Defenders to travel in the other direction, into the Sixth, Fifth and Fourth iterations of the Marvel Cosmos that he has previously laid out in the Ultimates, Ultimates2 and New Avengers comic books a decade before. We were introduced to Taaia of Taa in Defenders #1, as the Defenders were sent back in time, with Silver Surfer recognising Taa as the birthplace of the man Galen who would become Galactus, as previously told by Jack Kirby in Thor.

Literally the birthplace.

Aw, isn't the devourer of worlds a sweetums?

And while the Masked Raider and Silver Surfer get into it over the whole "would you kill Hitler as a baby" schtick, we also get an added mystery that the current version of The Masked Raider is meant to be someone we know. Or at least, someone the Silver Surfer knows.

Careful there, Doctor Strange, you are making moves on Galactus's mum. And it's time for the rest of us to dig out that back issues of Ultimate and New Avengers, or just sign up to Marvel Unlimited before tomorrow's Jonathan Hickman/Declan Shalvey rush.



