Jonathan Hickman & Declan Shalvey's Marvel Unlimited Exclusive X-Book

Jonathan Hickman has been talking on Substack about bringing back the art of surprise to comic books. How if he had his way, he'd have no previews, no advance reviews, no solicitations, he would just drop the books – and has done on now on Substack. He also talked about his plans to do something similar with the X-Men books when the pandemic, shutdowns and lockdowns hit. And that his 3W3M Substack with Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddlestone will be using plans that he had made to tell stories in lockdown, before printers, distributors and comic book stores suddenly started to open up again.

Well, could some of that have remained at Marvel? Because the tease has just gone out that in two days something will drop on Marvel Unlimited, "A new comics X-perience is coming to @MarvelUnlimited ", that will be a) X-Men related b) by Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey and c) will be exclusive to Marvel Unlimited.

DC Comics has recently run a number of DC Universe App-exclusive comic books, which have been geolocked to the USA. But Marvel Unlimited is available everywhere. Might we see a big jump in Marvel Unlimited subscriptions in anticipation?

Hell, if Jonathan Hickman can get thousands of subscriptions for his Substack comic, maybe Marvel Unlimited could get a few thousand more as well. And given this is Hickman, just how will he exploit this medium of digital subscription for Marvel? Could we get another decampi comic?

Marvel Unlimited is an online streaming subscription service by Marvel Comics that launched in 2007, and now has more than 30,000 issues in its archive. In response to fears from comic sellers, Dan Buckley promised that there would be at least a 6-month delay from when a comic is published in print and when it is made available on Marvel's Digital Comics Unlimited However Marvel Comics modified this policy in 2008 with the release of Secret Invasion: Home Invasion online first as a tie-in with the Secret Invasion event. Digital comic exclusives would be broadened to include non-event comics.[ The initial release of exclusives included a Fin Fang Four story by Scott Gray and Roger Langridge, Marvels Channel: Monsters, Myths and Marvels by Frank Tieri and Juan Santacruz, American Eagle: Just a Little Old-Fashioned Justice and Kid Colt, a daily series of "lost" Captain America comic strips that were actually modern creations written by Karl Kesel. A three-part Galacta story was also published digitally following it winning the vote to see which was the most popular story in Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular.