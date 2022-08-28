Gambit #2 Preview: Reckless Driving

Gambit drives a car off a cliff in this preview of Gambit #2… with Kid Storm inside it! Check out the preview below.

Gambit #2

by Chris Claremont & Sid Kotian, cover by Whilce Portacio

GAMBIT AND 'RO – ON THE LAM AND OFF THE RAILS! 'RO is the mutant X-Man Storm, reverted to childhood and trying to retain use of her powers while fighting to find her memories. GAMBIT is the free spirit Remy LeBeau, not yet an X-Man and making his way up and down the Mississippi. What do they have in common? They're mutants, they're thieves, and they're having a blast! But their side mission to escape the SHADOW KING goes off the rails when sudden disaster strikes, and the duo find themselves in the midst of local trouble with 'Ro's life – and very essence – in the balance. Can Gambit find the heroic path before it's too late? Featuring old favorites as well as new friends and enemies!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620175400211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620175400221 – GAMBIT 2 DAUTERMAN HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

