Gannibal Gets Free Comic Book Focus in Ablaze February 2024 Solicits

Ablaze is focusing on the horror manga title Gannibal by Masaaki Ninomiya for Free Comic Book Day in May, as part of February 2024 solicits.

Gannibal Vol 3 to explore dark mysteries in a remote village setting.

ABLAZE February 2024 solicits include varied titles and unique stories.

The Art Of Trese books offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix anime.

Ablaze is focusing on the horror manga title Gannibal by Masaaki Ninomiya for Free Comic Book Day in May, as part of their February 2024 solicits and solicitations, which also includes Gannibal Vol 3.

FCBD 2024 GANNIBAL (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230012

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A / CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

Dip your toes into the hottest new title in horror manga, but watch out for teeth! Already lauded in Japan and spawning a live-action adaptation on Hulu, ABLAZE is publishing this horrifying feast in English for the first time! After the mysterious disappearance of a countryside cop, the role is reassigned to Officer Daigo Agawa. He finds the remote village quaint, and he looks forward to an easygoing post among the warm and welcoming citizenry. Then… He gets a call. The body of a local grandmother has been found. A human bite mark has been left on the corpse, and any voiced suspicion of Agawa's is met with a strange, sudden, and intense hostility. Something dark is lurking under the idyllic façade of the charming mountain village. But can Officer Agawa spare himself and his family from it?

Preview Material Rating: Mature In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

GANNIBAL GN VOL 03 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230861

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A / CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

CONTINUING THE BEST OF HORROR FROM JAPAN!

Gannibal, the thrilling and terrifying manga horror series by Masaaki Ninomiya, on which the Hulu TV show is based, is published in English for the first time! Officer Daigo Agawa continues to delve into the mysteries of Kuge Village, now increasingly aware of its dark underbelly. While he still longs to find a new and safe life for his family, the loosening lips of the villagers cause cause to take another sharp turn. One women in particular opens up to him about the kidnapping of her young infant…

"There are too many stillborn babies in this village." In Shops: May 29, 2024

THE AWL GN VOL 02 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL238854

(W) Choi Gyu-Seok (A / CA) Choi Gyu-Seok

FROM THE ARTIST OF THE HELLBOUND SERIES, STREAMING NOW ON NETFLIX!

In the face of corporate greed and reprehensible actions, a bond of respect has formed between young executive Yi Su-in and union activist Gu Go-sin. Seeing what his employers are capable of, Yi joins Gu in trying to establish a union for the company's employees. But despite the unacceptable working conditions, the workers are reluctant to go through with it…until they witness a shocking situation involving one of their fellow employees.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

OLD GEEZERS COLLECTED SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230864

(W) Wilfrid Lupano (A / CA) Paul Cauuet

HIT GRAPHIC NOVEL! HIT MOVIE! HIT PRICE FOR TWO VOLUMES OF GRAPHIC NOVEL GOODNESS! The Old Geezers series tells the story of three septuagenarians who have been friends since childhood: Antoine, Emile, and Pierrot. They have each taken different paths in life, made different choices, and started (or not) their own families. The series moves back and forth between the 50s and the present day, telling the tragic-comic tale of our time, with all of its social, political, and cultural upheavals!

Beautifully written and gorgeously illustrated, The Old Geezers features four complete stories split between its two volumes: "Alive and Still Kicking," "Bonny and Pierrot," "The One Who Got Away," and "The Magician." Plus, bonus material that takes you behind the scenes of the comic's creation!

Filled with tales of a changing world from the perspective of those who've borne witness, The Old Geezers is an international bestseller, regularly topping the graphic novel bestseller lists across Europe – with hundreds of thousands of copies sold. Come find out why the Geezers have won the hearts and minds of so many with this special two-book deal!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

ABLAZE ARTIST SPOTLIGHT BASTIEN VIVES COLLECTED SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230865

(W) Bastien Vives (A / CA) Bastien Vives

ABLAZE is spotlighting some of the incredible creatives under our banner with specially priced collections of their extraordinary works! With our BASTIEN VIVES collection, receive two hardcover volumes that speak to the artist's mastery of poignance, tenderness, and expression.

In A SISTER: Antoine, 13 years old, is on holiday at the seaside with his parents and his younger brother, Titi. Both spend most of their time drawing, at restaurants and on the beach. One night, Antoine discovers another person lying in their bedroom. Hélène is 16 years old; she and her mother came to spend a few days and her presence and behavior will change Antoine's life.

In THE BLOUSE: Séverine, a student of Classical Literature, is neither beautiful, ugly, brilliant, nor mediocre. The young woman lives a banal existence, without brilliance but without drama, alongside a companion who pays her less attention than a television series or video game. One day, however, she is given a silk blouse that will mysteriously change her life…

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

THE AGENT #4 CVR A JULIUS OHTA (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230866

DEC230867 – THE AGENT #4 CVR B DAVE ACOSTA (MR)

DEC230868 – THE AGENT #4 CVR C FRITZ CASAS SHIELD HOMAGE (MR)

DEC230869 – THE AGENT #4 CVR D 5 COPY JULIUS OHTA VIRGIN INCV (MR)

DEC230870 – THE AGENT #4 CVR E 10 COPY ACOSTA VIRGIN INCV (MR)

DEC230871 – THE AGENT #4 CVR F 20 COPY CASAS VIRGIN INCV (MR)

DEC230872 – THE AGENT #4 CVR G 30 COPY OHTA B&W INCV (MR)

DEC230873 – THE AGENT #4 CVR H 40 COPY ACOSTA B&W INCV (MR)

(W) Mathieu Gabella (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Julius Ohta

Newly introduced to the hidden and gritty world of magic, Rhym is introduced to her support team and her new mission. Various magic traditions collide, harnessed for purposes foul and just. She and Sebastian are now on the hunt… or is something hunting them instead?

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

THE PRISM #5 CVR A MATTEO DE LONGIS (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230874

DEC230875 – THE PRISM #5 CVR B ADAM GORHAM (MR)

DEC230876 – THE PRISM #5 CVR C BRENT MCKEE NICK CAVE HOMAGE (MR)

DEC230877 – THE PRISM #5 CVR D 10 COPY DE LONGIS VIRGIN INCV (MR)

DEC230878 – THE PRISM #5 CVR E 20 COPY GORHAM VIRGIN INCV (MR)

DEC230879 – THE PRISM #5 CVR F 30 COPY MCKEE VIRGIN INCV (MR)

DEC230880 – THE PRISM #5 CVR G 40 COPY GORHAM B&W INCV (MR)

DEC230881 – THE PRISM #5 CVR H 50 COPY MCKEE B&W INCV (MR)

(W) Matteo De Longis (A / CA) Matteo De Longis

The PRISM, the band that's going to prevent environmental extinction, has composed their first single AND landed on the moon! Now that they're a little closer to becoming the ultimate in Harmonic Defense, they can't start slacking on giving the people what they want. It's time for the denizens of the solar system to meet their saviors! In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #5

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230882

DEC230883 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #5 CVR B CREEES L

DEC230884 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #5 CVR C ALQUIE

DEC230885 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #5 CVR D 10 COPY

DEC230886 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #5 CVR E 20 COPY

DEC230887 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #5 CVR F 30 COPY

(W) Jerome Alquie, Arnaud Dollen, Masami Kurumada (A) Jerome Alquie (CA) Pasquale Qualano

The struggle between The Knights of the Zodiac and the minions of Chronos continues! Shun is made to face down another mysterious and determined foe who desires the secrets and power of his Andromeda Chain! In the end, what will win out, his gentle soul or his crushingly powerful potential?

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac original CG anime streaming on Netflix now!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

MINECRAFT MISADV OF FRIGIEL & FLUFFY VOL 1-5 BOX SET

ABLAZE

JUN238049

(W) Frigiel, Jean-Christophe Derrien (A / CA) Minte

For Minecraft fans! Graphic novels set in the world of the game!

Each adventure transports fans into the world they love!

Join Frigiel & Fluffy and their friends as they explore strange lands, encounter bizarre creatures, do battle against evil and find treasure!

All-ages adventures!

Featuring Frigiel, the brave sorcerer's apprentice, ever ready to give his all for his friends, who dreams of one day becoming a true adventurer. And his faithful canine companion Fluffy, as cuddly with his master as he is bitey with the bad guys!

The Minecraft-Inspired Misadventures of Frigiel & Fluffy Vol 1-5 Box Set contains 5 HC volumes of the popular series, collecting them into a sturdy and stylish box set compilation. Each volume contains 2 complete stories, 10 stories in all. Plus a folded bonus poster!

These new adventures, taken from the Minecraft universe, are sure to appeal to fans of all ages, and of course, Minecraft!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

TRESE ART OF THE ANIME HC

ABLAZE

AUG239001

(W) Budjette Tan, Tanya Yuson, Jay Oliva (A) Jojo Aguilar (A / CA) Kajo Baldisimo

This hardcover artbook follows the line from the TRESE comics through the series' eventual adaptation into animation, featuring production artwork and insight from the various creatives behind the project.

When the sun sets in the city of Manila, don't you dare make a wrong turn and end up in that dimly- lit side of the metro, where blood-sucking aswang run the most-wanted kidnapping rings, where gigantic kapre are the kingpins of crime, and magical engkantos slip through the cracks and steal your most precious possessions. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese.

The book features sections on:

o The origins of the comic, and its creators Budjette Tan & Kajo Baldisimo

o The story of the producers at BASE Entertainment, Tanya Yuson and Shanty Harmayn and their pitching and landing deal with Netflix

o A look at the animation studio, Lex + Otis, including director Jay Olivia and the staff that worked on the TRESE animation

o The creative development process of bringing the comics to animation, includingwriting scripts, creating the characters and backgrounds, and more

o The development of the Voice Talent who worked on TRESE and the visuals attached to them

o Storyboards

o Finished stills and frames art from the series

o Details and art on the marketing and promotion around the launch of the show

o Photos and behind the scenes info, including a look at "TRESE AFTER DARK"

an interview show with the key talent involved in producing the animation.

o Fan responses – art, memes & more!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

TRESE ART OF THE ANIME DLX ED HC

ABLAZE

AUG239000

(W) Budjette Tan, Tanya Yuson, Jay Oliva (A) Jojo Aguilar (A / CA) Kajo Baldisimo

LIMITED QUANTITY. SIGNED BY CREATIVE TEAM WITH COLLECTIBLE SLIPCASE AND POSTER.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

