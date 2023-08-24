Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Gannibal, shakespeare

Gannibal & Shakespeare Manga in Ablaze November 2023 Solicits

ABlaze Media's November 2023 solicits includes Shakespeare Manga Theatre by Osamu Tezuka and the manga horror, Gannibal.

ABlaze Media's November 2023 solicits and solicitations includes Shakespeare Manga Theatre by Osamu Tezuka. The English language debut of Gannibal, a manga horror series by Masaaki Ninomiya, on which the Hulu TV show is based. The Agent is a full-colour supernatural crime thriller by writer/creator, Mathieu Gabella, and artist Fernando Dagnino. And a new release by Italian creator, Zerocalcare, also debuts in November with the release of The Armadillo Prophecy. The graphic novel was the creators first release and depicts a deeply personal story of how he coped with learning too late that a dear friend from his childhood had died, all while a giant armadillo represents his imaginary conscience.

SHAKESPEARE MANGA THEATRE, story and art by Osamu Tezuka SRP: $14.99 304 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-186-2 Suitable for Teen Readers Available November 8th

Over the course of his career, legendary mangaka Osamu Tezuka adapted many of Shakespeare's works. Shakespeare Manga Theater collects these adaptations into one volume. The book includes the following: The Merchant of Venice (1959), Robio and Robiette (from Astro Boy, 1965), Macbeth (from Vampire "The Three Fortunetellers", 1966), Hamlet (from Rainbow Parakeet, 1981), The Taming of the Shrew (from Rainbow Parakeet, 1981), and Othello (from Rainbow Parakeet, 1982).

THE AGENT, Issue 1, story by Mathieu Gabella, art by Fernando Dagnino SRP: $3.99 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available November 8th

For some, magic is a myth. For others, it is a weapon. What if witchcraft really existed? If our beliefs, superstitions, and legends were material? This is what Rhym, a young narcotics lieutenant, must question when she finds herself confronted with the impossible. While staking out a subway deal, a suspect magically kills his informant and drives the entire station into madness with just a handful of weed. Rhym miraculously escapes unscathed. She's unaware, but she is a witch, and that fact arouses the interest of a very particular unit of the French secret services. A group of special agents who, like the criminals they hunt, have mastered the art of sorcery… Welcome to a world where it is better to wear an amulet than a bulletproof vest and where a simple curse by email can destroy you more surely than a bomb. Between thriller, espionage, and fantasy, Mathieu Gabella and DC Comics artist Fernando Dagnino (Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Teen Titans, Justice League) present a powerful adventure!

ZEROCALCARE'S THE ARMADILLO PROPHECY, story and art by ZEROCALCARE SRP: $19.99 160 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-188-6 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available November 8th

Now in its 13th reprint, this is Zerocalcare's most popular title. Structured as a series of short stories that tie in to form a cohesive narrative, this is the seminal story that made Zerocalcare famous for his ability to write comedy with depth and elements of drama embedded in the plot. While it references Italian society, it's a universal tale of loss, coping and coming of age. Season 1 of Zerocalcare's original animated series "Tear Along the Dotted Line" debuted on Netflix in November of 2021. Season Two, "This World Can't Tear Me Down," premiered April 2023. Both can be streamed now on Netflix!

Versus Fighting Story Vol. 1-2 Collected Set, story by Izu, artwork by Madd and Kalon SRP: $19.99 384 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-227-2 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available November 8th

From Japan to the USA, the e-sport phenomenon continues to grow! The first manga dedicated to the world of e-sports competition! Max Volta, leader of a team of professional players, launches an assault on the Capcom Pro Tour, one of the major international competitions for Street Fighter V. Everything does not happen as expected for the arrogant and overconfident Max. Even after being named top pick to win the tournament, he suffers a crushing defeat. Max takes it out on his friends, which leads to his sponsors pulling out. He's afraid his career is over. But then the mysterious Ines offers a return to the basics of "VS fighting" and puts together a team capable of beating the Japanese god of fighting games…which will cause a storm in the world of professional gaming! Collecting volumes 1-2 of VERSUS FIGHTING STORY for one great price, this bundle is sure to resonate.

Mirka Andolfo's Un/Sacred Vol. 1-2 Collected Set, story and artwork by Mirka Andolfo SRP: $39.99 336 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-221-0 Suitable for Older Teen Readers.Available November 8th

Angelina, a voluptuous angel, and Damiano, a mischievous devil, are madly in love. But, while she does not intend to give in to temptation, he would very much like to… This is the tale of their bizarre and spicy daily life! Then, in volume 2… Meet Eden, a new arrival to the family, who faces her own ups and downs I this crazy and sensual universe! A sex-positive–and incredibly funny–slice of life…full of angels, devils, and gags! This offer collects volumes 1-2 of Mirka Andolfo's Un/Sacred in hardcover and includes bonuses such as cover galleries, sketches, and other behind-the-scenes material!

Indie Games Vol. 1-2 Collected Set, written by Bounthavy Suvilay SRP: $59.99 432 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-222-7 Suitable for Teen Readers Available November 8th

The Origins of Minecraft, Journey, Limbo, Dead Cells, The Banner Saga and Firewatch and other incredible Indie video games! Video games have grown exponentially in recent years and have captured the hearts of millions thanks to the success of titles such as Minecraft, Journey, Limbo, Dead Cells, The Banner Saga or Firewatch. To compete with the blockbusters, the independents have had to be massively creative and come up with innovative gameplay, top-notch writing, original graphic universes, and sumptuous soundtracks. INDIE GAMES pays homage to some of the greatest success stories in the world of indie games, and takes the reader behind the scenes at the independent studios who participated in the making of the book. It is a work of reference, well documented, and bursting with anecdotes. The book, official and authorized, with the participation of studios around the world, includes over 300 pieces of art, with 50+ interviews highlighting over 70 games. INDIE GAMES 2 explores the major developments in independent games since 2018. Superbly illustrated and documented, for enthusiasts and curious amateurs alike, this book gives voice to those who drive this cultural industry. Featuring exclusive interviews, and more than 300 illustrations, concept arts and unpublished sketches, through which the reader will get a glimpse behind the scenes and get answers from key people behind the blockbuster video games.

GANNIBAL, story and art by Masaaki Ninomiya SRP: $12.99 200 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-219-7 Suitable for Teen Readers Available November 15th

Discover the BEST of HORROR from JAPAN! The thrilling HIT manga comes to the USA! After the mysterious disappearance of a countryside cop, the role is reassigned to Officer Daigo Agawa. He finds the remote village quaint, and he looks forward to an easygoing post among the warm and welcoming citizenry. Then… He gets a call. The body of a local grandmother has been found. The scene immediately sows doubt for the young policeman. A human bite mark has been left on the corpse, and any voiced suspicion of Agawa's is met with a strange, sudden, and intense hostility. Something dark is lurking under the idyllic façade of the charming mountain village. But can Officer Agawa spare himself and his family from it? The Gannibal TV adaptation, featuring a dream team of Japanese creatives and actors, is currently streaming exclusively on Hulu!

ALMOST DEAD, Issue 3, story by Galaxy and artwork by Ryan Benjamin SRP: $3.99 Available November 1st

Curtis' message to the world has reached Sara and Zach during their investigative scouting trip through their hometown. After that trip ends in tragedy, with the pair experiencing their own Goner encounter for the first time, Sara knows what she must do. Her little brother is stuck in New York City, and she's determined to get him out. With resources scarce, though, it won't be a matter of a simple drive up the coast…

ELLE(S) VOL. 3: Plurielles, story by Kid Toussaint and artwork by Aveline Stokart SRP: $10.99 104 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-205-0 Available November 8th

The revelation of the mystery of her origins has allowed Elle to regain control of her life. But all is not well… On the surface, the high school student tries to resolve her contradictions. Inside, her multiple personalities attempt to unravel the mystery of the voice that speaks to them all. And in both cases, Blue Elle has the answers, or at least the leads. Is it therefore time for reconciliation? Finally…it's "All for one"…but which one?!

Immortal Regis Omnibus, Vol. 2, story by On-Bi Ga and artwork by Juder SRP: $19.99 400 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-203-6 Available November 8th

Jaehyuk's goal is to return to the living world and his younger brother, but he has to survive being trapped in Chaos first! Now in the possession of a magical stone, he must use its powers to advance his training. The problem is, doing so will take him even further from his living life. On top of that, Jaehyuk is imprisoned in a tower of punishment where each floor has its own deadly game awaiting him! Collecting volumes three and four of the critically acclaimed supernatural fantasy manhwa action series! Experience for yourself the stunning artwork, thrilling story, and charismatic characters of this shonen style adventure.

Savage Garden Omnibus, Vol. 2, story and artwork by Hyeon-Sook Lee SRP: $19.99 400 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-204-3 Available November 8th

Living as Jeremy at a school for young nobles was Gabrielle's only alternative to being punished for his accidental death. But now that she has spent time amongst the next generation of the rich and powerful, she feels that this life is a prison in its own way. Trapped between her fear of being found out and the feelings she develops for her fellow students, Gabrielle's look into the life of the wealthy continues to unveil a side of that world she never expected to uncover.

Savage Garden is a shojo fantasy that carries an eerie and mysterious ambiance, with captivating characters and an art style that perfectly portrays the period setting. A dark, gender-bending tale with a romantic triangle that will keep you intrigued 'til the end. Collecting the third and fourth Korean volumes into English for the first time.

THE PRISM, Issue 2, story and artwork by Matteo De Longis SRP: $3.99 Available November 15th

Meet the members of The PRISM, the rock band assembled to save the world, each with their own histories, egos, and artistic visions. How will they merge? How will they clash? These are the questions Lorena must answer now that she heads the project, cut loose by her mentor and facing down studio heads and financial backers. Even before they embark on their tour of the solar system, there's trouble to rein in.

