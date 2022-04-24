Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman #1, Up for Auction

Garth Ennis and John McCrea created the character of Tommy Monaghan aka Hitman for The Demon Annual #2 in 1993. A Gotham City killer for hire, Monaghan became even better at his profession thanks to his Bloodlines-enhanced abilities. A character with the kind of trademark Ennis brash style that is evident in his other creations like The Boys and Preacher, Hitman went on to have a 61-issue series, and you can get his series debut in Hitman #1 (DC, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in the 2022 April 24-25 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122217 at Heritage Auctions.

Tommy Monaghan was a Gulf War veteran who had become a hitman in Gotham City. He was bitten by a Bloodlines parasite, giving him telepathy and x-ray vision. Bloodlines was a major event in the DC Universe in 1993, in which members of a race alien parasite shape-shifters escaped from captivity and ended up on Earth. Hitman is among the most notable characters introduced during the saga. The character became popular enough to warrant his own series, which ran for 61 issues from 1996 to 2001, in which the character interacted with a range of DC Comics character from his unique point of view, particularly Batman.

Characters created by Garth Ennis such as The Boys and Preacher have been reaching new audiences lately, and Hitman is another good example of his unique writing style. There's only one higher-graded copy on the CGC census than CGC 9.8, and you can get this classic Copper Age series debut in you can get his series debut in Hitman #1 (DC, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in the 2022 April 24-25 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122217 at Heritage Auctions.

Hitman #1 (DC, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Batman appearance. Garth Ennis story. John McCrea cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $18. CGC census 4/22: 48 in 9.8, 1 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3829623004 and purchase grader's notes if available.