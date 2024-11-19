Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ahoy, garth ennis

Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Babs- Ahoy Comics February 2025 Solicits

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows' barbarian parody of Conan and Red Sonja, Babs, gets collected in Ahoy Comics' February 2025 solicits

ARCHAIC #3 (OF 5) CVR A SALLY CANTIRINO (MR)

(W) Melissa F. Olson (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

The new fantasy epic by novelist Melissa F. Olson (the Old World series) continues! On the island that is her inheritance, Tess is summoned to meet one of Demonde's oldest inhabitants, who makes a unique request that only she can grant. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

BABS #6 (OF 6) CVR A JACEN BURROWS (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

Fists! Swords! Blood and eyeballs! The hit series by Ennis (The Boys) and Burrows (Get Fury) concludes with Babs locked in final combat against Lord Tiberius and his horde of White Knights! Will somebody's janky nasty bits play a decisive role in the ultimate battle? What do YOU think? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

BABS TP (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

A savage sword-and-sorcery parody from the co-creators of Preacher, The Boys, and Marvel's Get Fury! Meet Babs, a barbarian thief, and Barry, the world's worst enchanted sword. Together they travel a fantastic landscape of wizards, dragons, demons, and castles, looking to steal treasure. Their plans are interrupted by the arrival of a band of VERY white knights who exploit and divide the townsfolk. Babs wasn't looking for a fight…but she's never found a bad situation she couldn't make 100 times worse! Retail: $18.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

HOWL #2 (OF 5) CVR A MAURICET (MR)

(W) Alisa Kwitney (A/CA) Mauricet

A dented can of soup gives Ziva a weird clue that her science fiction author husband might not be of this earth! Writer Alisa Kwitney based this series on her parents' time in Greenwich Village, which did not include the "not of this earth" part. We think. We HOPE! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

TOXIC AVENGER #5 (OF 5) CVR A FRED HARPER (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A/CA) Fred Harper

The ferocious finale of AHOY's first Toxic Avenger series! Secrets are revealed, conspiracies exposed, scores settled, and skulls fractured when Toxie takes his fight—and his mop—to the chemical company responsible for poisoning him and all of Tromaville! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

