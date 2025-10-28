Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Babs in Ahoy's January 2026 Full Solicits

Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: Babs, crossed, Gart Ennis, jacen burrows, toxic avenger
BABS THE BLACK ROAD SOUTH #1 (OF 6) CVR A JACEN BURROWS (MR)
(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows
BABS is sharp, subversive, hilarious, and absolutely one of the best comics of 2024," says CBR—and now the hit Ennis/Burrows sword-and-sorcery satire returns! A day of over-the-top carnage in a gladiator arena leads Babs and her partner-in-barbarism Izzy directly into a strange, unfamiliar, bizarre situation: they actually have money! That's good, right? Wrong—because it's about to lead them down a dark, horrific road to the devastated wasteland of Mordynn. $4.99 1/14/2026
TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #7 (MR)
(W) Matt Bors (A/CA) Fred Harper
Toxie finds himself covered in blood—but whose blood is it? Since his last memory placed him in Washington DC's ultimate halls of power, he'd better get out of town—without being seen, a tough job for an oozing-green radioactive mutant. "This book should be on your list of things to grab at the LCS this week."—Nerd Initative $4.99 1/28/2026
ANCESTRAL RECALL TP
(W) Jordan Clark (A) Atagun Ilhan (CA) Khary Randolph
Black History: for painter Melvin Waring, it's an actual super power! When Melvin's wife mysteriously disappears, he must call on the most important Black figures of all time to save her from the futuristic Modern Living Corporation. A culturally rich, stunningly drawn graphic novel from two members of DC Entertainment's Milestone Initiative: writer Jordan Clark (Aquaman, Star Wars Adventures) and artist Atagun Ilhan (Poison Ivy, The Shadow Cabinet). "Right out of the gate, I loved ANCESTRAL RECALL! …It's SINNERS meets QUANTUM LEAP." -Steve Orlando $17.99 4/15/2026