Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows Do Punisher Vs Nick Fury in Vietnam

Marvel Comics will be publishing Get Fury, by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, with the Punisher hunting down Nick Fury during the Vietnam War.

I am not sure when the last Marvel Comics MAX mature readers series was published, but it probably involved Garth Ennis and the Punisher. Or Nick Fury. In May, Marvel Comics will publish Get Fury, a Marvel MAX series by the creators of Crossed, Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, with Frank Castle hunting down Nick Fury during the Vietnam War.

This May, legendary storyteller Garth Ennis returns to Marvel Comics in GET FURY, a new five-issue limited series starring two characters he helped define for the modern age: Nick Fury and Frank Castle. Joining Ennis will be frequent collaborator and superstar artist Jacen Burrows, along with acclaimed artist Dave Johnson for the series' covers. This trio of talent will pit two of comics' most formidable soldiers against each other in a bold and pulse-pounding saga set during the Vietnam War. In addition to a return of Ennis, the retro series also marks an exciting comeback for Nick Fury and Frank Castle, two iconic characters who have passed on their mantles in present-day continuity. The MAX-rated saga kicks off when Frank is assigned what might be the most dangerous mission of his career: to assassinate Nick Fury! It's 1971, there is a war raging in Vietnam, and Nick Fury has been captured by the Viet Cong. At this moment, they don't quite understand that they have in their possession a man who knows enough secrets to damage the United States beyond comprehension. The C.I.A., however, DOES realize this, and they can't risk their enemy getting those secrets, so they dispatch the most deadly man in the U.S. Army – LT. Frank Castle.

On writing the characters again, Ennis shared: "There's a nice sense of things coming full circle with GET FURY; the editor is my good friend Nick Lowe, who handled Born back at the beginning some 20+ years ago, and just like that story this one sees Frank Castle as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam (in fact, it goes some way to explaining how he ended up at Firebase Valley Forge in the first place). As the two most violent men in mainstream comics, Fury and Frank work well together- just like they did in the Vietnam sequence of Fury: My War Gone By. All in all, if GET FURY turns out to be the last time I write Frank, I think it'll make for a worthy farewell." "I never have more fun on a project than I do with Garth, and his work with these two characters is world class," Burrows added. "Getting to bring this chapter of their saga to life was extremely exciting to me as a huge fan of those previous books. And I think I am in the minority of artists that enjoy the research aspect of doing a period book, so drawing a comic set at the tail end of the Vietnam War was a fun challenge."

Get Fury #1 will be published on the 1st of May from Marvel Comics.

GET FURY #1 (OF 5)

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by JACEN BURROWS

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Cover by JACEN BURROWS

On Sale 5/1

