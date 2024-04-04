Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: June 2024, kodansha

Gay Ghostbusters Manga in Kodansha Press' June 2024 Solicits

Kodansha Press is launching My Noisy Roommate by Kaho Ozaki about gay ghostbusters, with its first volume, in June.

Kodansha Press is launching My Noisy Roommate by Kaho Ozaki about gay ghostbusters, with its first volume, The Roof Over My Head Comes With Monsters And A Hottie. As well as The Fragrant Flower by Saka Mikami all in Kodansha's June 2024 solicits.

MY NOISY ROOMMATE GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242045

(W) Kaho Ozaki (A) Kaho Ozaki

If you thought Ghostbusters would've been way better as a BL, this is the manga for you! Osuke's excited about finally getting to live on his own, but on his first day in his new apartment, he finds himself kicked out onto the street! So, when a real estate agent appears out of nowhere offering him a beautiful, new place (with just a couple conditions), he jumps at the chance. But when he opens the door, a drop-dead gorgeous blond guy pops out! It turns out living with him is one of the conditions! His name is Nijio, and he tells Osuke that, not only are ghosts real, but Osuke himself is a magnet for all things supernatural…

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

FRAGRANT FLOWER BLOOMS WITH DIGNITY GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242038

(W) Saka Mikami (A) Saka Mikami

This cute and twisty manga spin on Romeo and Juliet is the latest hit in Japan, coming to print from a successful digital-first release! Capulet & Montague, Chidori & Kikyo. Chidori High is a boys' school that takes in the dregs of society with the lowest grades. Next door stands Kikyo Girls' High, where the wealthy, high-class families send their precious daughters. Chidori second-year Rintaro, who has a fierce face but a gentle heart, is helping at his family's patisserie when he meets a girl named Kaoruko. The two hit it off right away… but this blissful peace is quickly disturbed when Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko is actually a student at Kikyo. Worse, she doesn't seem to realize what a huge problem this really is! Will these two be able to forge a path for themselves, and sidestep the traps (metaphorical and literal) laid by their classmates?

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

HITORIJIME MY HERO BOX SET VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242039

(W) Memeko Arii (A) Memeko Arii

Collect the BL manga that inspired the hit anime in a premium, six-volume box set, including an exclusive, 100-page bonus booklet with seven short stories and color illustrations found nowhere else! Masahiro Setagawa doesn't believe in heroes, but wishes he could: He's found himself trapped in a gang of small-time street bullies, and with no prospects for a real future. But when high school teacher (and scourge of the streets) Kousuke Ohshiba comes to his rescue, he finds he may start believing after all…in heroes, and in his budding feelings, too. Includes Hitorijime My Hero Vol. 1-6, plus bonus booklet.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242035

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

Thanks to a last-minute goal, Isagi manages to prove his worth and earn his teammates' respect in the first match of tryouts. But more matches remain, and Isagi will need to master his new "reflexive thinking" ability to earn a place on the Blue Lock Eleven. The board is almost set… Prepare for the ultimate contest between the Blue Lock strikers' "egoism" and the U-20 Japan team's legendary defense!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 29

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242036

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

The planet Miltz is hidden amongst thousands of dummy planets and should be safe from Void and his crew, but somewhow an intruder appears with what seems like the ability to stop time! Only Rebecca is immune to the intruder's time-stopping ability, and she does her best to stop the intruder, but things escalate when the one intruder becomes many. Luckily an old friend appears and together they face the mysterious enemy in a game!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

FABLE OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242037

(W) Katsuhisa Minami (A) Katsuhisa Minami

The deadliest man in Japan has a new mission: Take a yearlong break, and don't kill anybody. After getting a pet parrot, "Akira Sato" (not his real name) is at a loss. What do normal people do? They get a job, right? So the Fable musters his courage, writes a resume, and promptly discovers that job interviews are much trickier than they seem. Practically by divine luck, a neighbor gets him a job at a design company. But how long will the underworld let a legendary assassin slave away at a 9-to-5? Collects volumes 3 & 4.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

HOW I MET MY SOULMATE GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242040

(W) Anashin

From the creator of Waiting for Spring comes a new college romance that meditates on just what destiny means, and whether "the one" is really out there. "I wouldn't come over if the thought of something happening between us bothered me." These words keep repeating in Yuuki's mind. She can't believe that she revealed that to Iori that night. But what is bothering her even more is the alluring Airi, the girlfriend of Iori's brother, Ibuki… and why does his brother think that Airi is cheating with Iori?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242041

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

In his previous life, Lloyd only wished to study magic, but his status as a commoner lead him to an unfortunate end. After being ruthlessly done in by the very magic he so desperately desired to master, Lloyd opens his eyes to an amazing new existence as the 7th prince of the Kingdom of Saloum. This time, he's been born with unmatched magical potential! With a new lease on life, and the resources to grasp his greatest dream in the palm of his hand, Lloyd sets out to finally achieve what he's always yearned for: study magic to his heart's content! There's only one small problem… he's barely 10 years old! How is anyone going to take him seriously like this?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

INITIAL D OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242042

(W) Shuichi Shigeno (A / CA) Shuichi Shigeno

Is gripping truly king in racing? That is what Takeshi Nakazoto of the Myogi Night Kids wants to prove with his GT-R against Takumi Fujiwara's specially tuned Trueno Eight-Six. Mount Akina's downhill may not necessarily be that easy of a race, and an overpowered engine and inflated ego may turn a deadly corner. What's more, the racing scene is wondering if Takumi can replicate his drift skills on a run other than Mount Akina, while Takumi shows nascent signs of a racing obsession. Contains a new translation of Initial D volumes 3 & 4.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

A KINGDOM OF QUARTZ GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242043

(W) Bomhat (A) Bomhat

For centuries, the Quartz Kingdom has basked in the warm glow of the Goddess's light. That all changes one day when Demons attack the capital, laying low countless Celes. Yet even as the kingdom teeters on the brink of disaster, a black-winged orphan named Blue awakens to a terrible new power within her and vanquishes the Demons. As the dust settles on the ravaged city and Blue comes back to herself, she swears an oath of fealty to the noble Prince Cassian. She then enters Helios Training Academy to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming an Angel and defending the kingdom. Will Blue finally find the light she has been searching for… or an even deeper darkness within herself?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

MOON ON A RAINY NIGHT GN VOL 05 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242044

(W) Kuzushiro (A / CA) Kuzushiro

Summer break has finally begun, and Kanon and Saki throw themselves into preparing for the upcoming choir contest. When Tanabe suggests setting up a maid café for their school festival project, the three friends decide to head downtown to look at maid outfits. What with conductor practice, shopping excursions, and spending almost every minute with Saki, Kanon is actually starting to enjoy summer in a way she never did before. The only thing that could burst this happy bubble is an unexpected encounter with her classmate, Tomita, who usually treats her with scorn. Could there be more to Tomita's story than she's letting on?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

NINA STARRY BRIDE GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242046

(W) RIKACHI (A / CA) RIKACHI

Nina had a rough start to life, orphaned and stealing to survive, only to be abducted for her unusual lapis lazuli eyes. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess… specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha, who had her same eyes. Despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight. Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits, but how much can she trust him? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another…?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

OGAMI SAN CANT KEEP IT IN GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242047

(W) Yu Yoshidamaru (A / CA) Yu Yoshidamaru

Ogami-san has been keeping a dirty little secret from her peers at school: Puberty has emptied her mind of everything but perverted fantasies! For the sake of leading an ordinary school life, she pulls out all the stops to keep her mental wild side under wraps. But when she literally reaches a hand out to Yaginuma-kun, a cute but mysterious boy in her class, her innermost thoughts just come spilling out! All she wants is to get to know him (and his body) better, but she can't do that without the risk of exposing her true self. What's a girl to do?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

PASS MONSTER MEAT MILADY GN VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242048

(W) Chika Mizube, Kanata Hoshi (A) Peperon

Like any proper noble lady, one must have certain acquired tastes. For Melphiera Marchalrayd, she just happens to crave a rather exotic protein-monsters! But do not judge! Despite its bad reputation, monster meat can be used in exquisite cuisine and Melphiera is determined to change the kingdom's opinion of it! Unfortunately, since debuting in society, Melphiera has been struggling to find her perfect match… until she meets the fearless "Blood-Mad Duke" of Galbraith!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 14

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242049

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world… a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242050

(W) Masamichi Sato

The once powerless NPC, Gaydle, was modified by Yamanaka, another King's Seeker like Haga, and received an incredibly powerful body. But the warriors of the mountains have had it with his barbarous ways. It doesn't take long for Haga and his party to be dragged into their deadly battle.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 25 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242051

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242052

(W) FUNA (A) Keisuke Motoe

After growing up an orphan, Mitsuha has a healthy respect for money and a desire to live well-at least, until she dies after being pushed off a cliff. Waking up in a strange fantasy world, Mitsuha narrowly survives an encounter with a pack of wolves, then realizes she has the power to move between this world and the real one. A lesser person might embark on heroic adventures-Mitsuha instead immediately recognizes the lucrative possibilities of her new situation, and heads out to buy an arsenal of modern weapons. Her goal: to acquire 80,000 gold, and the life of leisure she's always dreamed of!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: 0

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242053

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

Having survived a fierce attack by one of the Shangri-La Frontier PK clans, Sunraku goes into the fighting ring against ten powerful monsters as part of a unique scenario. He barely escapes with his life, only to then receive an invitation from his gamer friend Pencilgon to help her take down a unique monster known as Wethermon the Tombguard. With Wethermon still undefeated by any of the game's 30 million players, Sunraku may have bitten off more than he can chew!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

SHONEN NOTE BOY SOPRANO GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242054

(W) Yuhki Kamatani (A / CA) Yuhki Kamatani

Final volume! The only constant in life is change, and now the entire town of Kawami is forced to accept that reality. After the dismal results of the vote on the industrial waste disposal facility, everyone is lost in a fog of disappointment… everyone, that is, except for the City Opera. As the saying goes, the show must go on, and the City Opera troupe hopes to lift the town's spirits with music. But will Yutaka be able to recover from Midori's shocking confession that his singing scares her? After a long journey of self-discovery, Yutaka finally came to terms with who he was-as a boy, a singer, and a boy soprano. But now facing Midori's words, will he gather the strength to press onward, or will all his growth come crashing down in a chaotic crescendo?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

A SIGN OF AFFECTION OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242055

(W) Suu Morishita

Yuki, who's always been deaf, is used to communicating with sign language and her phone. But she's not used to English, so when a tourist from overseas asks for directions, she nearly panics… until a handsome stranger steps in to help. His name is Itsuomi, and it turns out he's a friend of a friend. A charismatic globetrotter, Itsuomi speaks three languages, but he's never had a deaf friend. The two feel drawn to each other and plan a date on a romantic winter's night, but Yuki's friend is afraid that she might be setting herself up to get hurt. Could this be something real? Or will these feelings melt away with the snow? Includes Vol. 4-6.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

SKETCHY GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242056

(W) MAKIHIROCHI (A) MAKIHIROCHI

Ako's love of skateboarding continues to grow as she goes to another lesson with her coworker, Shiho. The two of them buy their own boards and officially become skater girls! But as Ako struggles to learn her second trick, she begins to wonder if she'll ever truly be able to skateboard…

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: 0

SUPER MORNING STAR GN VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242057

(W) Kara Aomiya (A / CA) Kara Aomiya

Final volume! After persevering through some of the most difficult challenges in their relationship, Honda and Kaido affirm their commitment to each other. Between overseas work trips, vacations with friends, and even meeting each other's families, they are ready to face the joys and obstacles life has for them-together. It's full steam ahead in this sweet conclusion!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242058

(W) Fuse (A) Mitz Vah, Taiki Kawakami

Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero, and maybe even build a country where the rejects and outcasts can find a place to belong… Collects volumes 4-6.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

TYING KNOT WITH AN AMAGAMI SISTER GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242059

(W) Marcey Naito (A) Marcey Naito

Atheist Uryu Kamihate just wants to get into medical school… but his foster father runs a shrine and expects him to marry one of the three priestesses! The buxom Yae, the diligent Yuna, and the sporty Asahi all have their charms… if they weren't miko! The Amagami Shrine is preparing to hold its annual festival, and the three sisters are all eagerly preparing! But when debtors come calling and the shrine faces bankruptcy, can an atheist and three shrine maidens set aside their differences long enough to weather the storm?!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

VINLAND SAGA DLX HC VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242060

(W) Makoto Yukimura (A) Makoto Yukimura

Amid the chaos of the Viking war for dominance over England, a boy has everything taken from him and vows revenge. But violent dreams bring no peace… This premium, hardcover edition presents the acclaimed action epic in hardcover, at a bigger size than ever before (7 by 10 inches), wrapped in a black leather-patterned cover with logo stamping. This new edition, collecting volumes 7-9 of the Japanese edition of Vinland Saga, features all the content of the original release, plus new and exclusive bonus illustrations, interviews, and behind-the-scenes details never before translated.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

WIND BREAKER GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

APR242061

(W) Satoru Nii (A) Satoru Nii

Now that he's won the respect of his classmates, Sakura has been promoted to class leader. Unfortunately, there's little time to celebrate, as new trouble strikes. A comrade's childhood friend is in danger. To save him, Sakura snd the other first years will have to charge into KEEL's home turf. Do the heroic delinquents stand a chance fighting behind enemy lines?

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

