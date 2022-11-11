GCPD: The Blue Wall #2 Preview: Good Cop Bad Cop

Officer Wells continues to have faith in his parolees despite evidence to the contrary in this preview of GCPD: The Blue Wall #2.

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #2

DC Comics

0922DC208

0922DC209 – GCPD: The Blue Wall #2 Sebastian Fiumara Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Reiko Murakami

GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya makes an unpleasant discovery about one of her newest recruits that spirals out further and further, making upholding the law in a city like Gotham even harder than it usually is. Meanwhile Officer Wells tries to give stability and security to his parolees…but things seem destined not to work out for the heavily burdened parole officer.

In Shops: 11/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

