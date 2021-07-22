Genis-Vell Returns To Captain Marvel For The Last Of The Marvels

"The Last of the Marvels" is the new Captain Marvel comic book storyline starting in September 2021, and reflecting the name of the next movie, The Marvels. And bringing back more of those who have wielded the name. such as Genis-Vell. Son of original Captain Mar-Vell, he was big in the nineties, and got his own series by Fabian Nicieza and Ed Benes, though it was cancelled halfway through the intended story. He got another series ten years later written by Peter David that lasted over two years. Say, you don't think he's a jinx, do you? Another to add to our Frankensteining of Marvel October 2021 solicits and solicitations from yesterday. Apparently, Marvel's full October 2021 solicits will go up in about an hour or so.

The upcoming story arc in writer Kelly Thompson's hit run on CAPTAIN MARVEL, will kick off this September in CAPTAIN MARVEL #32. The thrilling saga will celebrate the legacy of Captain Marvel and sees Carol teaming up with Kamala Khan when a dark presence from earlier in Thompson's run mysteriously reappears. Months ago, Carol was trapped inside a twisted version of her own suit. Now the nightmare prison has returned…but it's not Carol inside. Seen on artist Gerald Parel's variant cover for October's CAPTAIN MARVEL #33, the fan-favorite cosmic hero Genis-Vell is back in the first of many shocking reveals. But what role will the son of the original play in the cosmic conflict? And who else is hiding behind the masks? Find out when "The Last of the Marvels" continues in October!

CAPTAIN MARVEL #32

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210694

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" STARTS HERE!

An old darkness has re-emerged, one that almost brought the Avengers to their knees. A twisted Captain Marvel is terrorizing the galaxy – and this time, it's not Carol Danvers…we're almost sure. And where is Vox Supreme? Carol must race to find out as "THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" begins. Superstar writer Kelly Thompson joins forces with BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE artist Sergio Dávila to kick off a thrilling fight to save the Captain Marvel legacy! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL

On Sale 10/6!