Geof Darrow Is Post Americana – Thank FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. After all, it's still Thursday. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The fourth, and final, Full Bleed Not-Even-Close-To-Being-Quarterly volume from IDW.

Scarenthood #3 is coming out alongside the second printing of the first issue.

Star Trek Voyager: Seven's Reckoning #2, Power Pack #2 and Power Rangers #2 are up for FOC – how did #1 do?

A Geof Darrow cover for FOC pushed Steve Skroce's Post Americana #1 a couple of weeks on FOC – was it worth it?

Amazing Spider-Man #55 is the conclusion of the Last Rites storyline with Kindred.

The Phoenix enters Avengers #40.

Doctor Doom gets an extra issue with The King In Black and Iron Man.

Expanse gets its own comic book set between the last season and the one due to debut in December, from Boom.

Blade Runner 2029 launches from Titan Comics with Peach Momoko covers.

While DC has a lot of endings – Brian Bendis' final Action Comics, the final issue of Batman Beyond and Geoff Johns writing Death Metal.

What's on your FOC?

