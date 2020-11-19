Geoff Johns and Gary Franks' Batman Earth One Vol 3 For October 2021

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank have only just announced their new series from Image Comics, Geiger, out in February 2021. But, Frank has also been spending the first lockdown working on the Batman: Earth One original graphic novel and probably some of the second lockdown too. And now scheduled for October next year… which might handily come out alongside the first collection of Geiger as well. The details, cover and solicits have just hit Amazon…

Harvey Dent is dead. Or is he? A gang of thieves thrusts Gotham City into a state of fear when they are mysteriously well-armed with military-grade weapons: flamethrowers, grenade launchers, and even tanks. And this gang claims it is funded by none other than former district attorney Harvey Dent. Balancing his two lives, Bruce Wayne must find the truth by tapping his growing network of agents, including Alfred Pennyworth, Jim Gordon, Waylon "Killer Croc" Jones, and the savvy new Catwoman. Bruce is distracted by the seemingly impossible return of another figure believed dead: his grandfather Adrian Arkham. He must also comfort his longtime friend, Gotham City mayor Jessica Dent, who is scarred both physically and mentally from her experience with the Riddler, which resulted in the gruesome death of her brother. But is Harvey back, plotting revenge on a city he proclaims to be guilty? When Batman discovers the truth behind these many mysteries, his entire world unravels… Batman: Earth One Vol. 3 is written by Geoff Johns with art by Gary Frank, Jon Sibal and Brad Anderson.

With a Batman: Three Jokers sequel coming from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, looks like it might be a bit of a big year for Geoff Johns, work-wise. Maybe not being DC Comics CCO anymore might have freed him up a little?