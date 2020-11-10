SCOOP: Batman: Three Jokers Sequel From Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. A couple of vaccines. What is it they say about (comparatively) good things coming in threes? Like Jokers? I understand from well-placed sources that Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok are creating a one-shot sequel to DC Comic's biggest selling comic book of 2020, Batman: The Three Jokers. And that will be an integral part of the new DC Omniverse that Bleeding Cool has been scooping the news on in recent weeks.

All those questions you had about Batman: The Three Jokers' place in continuity? Looks like it – and Doomsday Clock – were the vanguard for what is coming with the DC Omniverse. Any story, any character, any time, has its place. A shared history but infinite possibilities going forward. I've been reporting that DC Comics will have a DC Omniverse Special in March — whatever it will be called — to set this all up.

We know very little about it save for two words, and this may speak to its place in the aforementioned DC Omniverse. Those words? "Batman Universe". Let the speculation begin, I certainly have ideas.

So, an oversized "Batman Universe" one-shot by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, following on from the endings seen in Batman: The Three Jokers, with [SPOILERS] one Joker remaining, Batman revealing that he keeps an eye on the Joker's wife and son. The news that Batman always knew who the Joker was. That Jim Gordon knows Barbara Gordon is Batgirl, that Barbara never got a chance to reject Jason Todd's advances and closure over Joe Chill.

Quick look at the watch — DC Comics marketing folk might still be asleep, let's see how long they take to put out an official press release? At least this will give them something fun to wake up to.

Batman: The Three Jokers published in 2020 was originally set up in 2016's Justice League #50 by Johns and Fabok, and teased in the DC Rebirth Special. A sequel to The Killing Joke, it reveals that there were always three Jokers, not one, and revealed new truths about both the Joker and Batman. The collection is published next week – and is currently the best-selling DC Comics title and superhero graphic novel on Amazon. It is likely that this sequel will join it.