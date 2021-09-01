Geoff Johns Unveils Unnamed Geiger Timeline & Junkyard Joe For 2022

The first volume of Geoff Johns, Gary Frank and Brad Anderson's Geiger came to an end today with Gieger #6 from Image Comics. But as the news of November's 80-Page Geiger Special showed, there is plenty more in the future world to be explored – both in the future and in the past. And today, Geoff Johns unveiled a timeline for The Untamed, the world of Geiger. Well, if Dan DiDio doesn't get to do his DC Timeline anymore, Geoff Johns can just rub it in with his own.

Some of those names such as Redcoat, we have learned from already, being created with Bryan Hitch. Others are new. But it sets up a whole world for Geoff Johns to tell both post-apocalyptic and pre-apocalyptic tales within. And the announcement of one series based on the back-up strips of previous issues of Geiger, Junkyard Joe. Looking quite different to the in-world comic strips in which he had previously appeared.

GEIGER 80-PAGE GIANT #1 CVR A FRANK

IMAGE COMICS

SEP210071

(W) Geoff Johns, Jay Faerber, Sterling Gates, Janet Harvey, Leon Hendrix Iii, Pornsak Pichetshote, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Bryan Hitch, Sean Galloway, Staz Johnson, Kelley Jones, Megan Levens, Paul Pelletier, Joe Prado, Peter Snejbjerg (A/CA) Gary Frank

MAD GHOST COMICS presents a MONSTROUS 80 PAGES of all-new stories featuring GEIGER, as well as his allies and enemies! First, in an extra-sized lead story, GEOFF JOHNS & BRYAN HITCH introduce the mysterious man known as REDCOAT and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself. Then, discover the secrets of the Warlords of Las Vegas – Bonnie Borden! Goldbeard! Mr. Karloff! And more! – in a series of tales written and drawn by some of the greatest writers and artists today! Plus, the special origin tale of Geiger's favorite two-headed dog, BARNEY, and a PREVIEW of GEOFF JOHNS & GARY FRANK's new upcoming series: JUNKYARD JOE! In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $7.99

GEIGER #6 CVR C IGLE

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210230

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson (CA) Jamal Igle

END OF STORY ARC

The first volume of Image Comics' newest hit hero, GEIGER, concludes with this DOUBLE-SIZED ACTION FINALE as our resident radioactive rebel takes on a relic from the past to save his family's future. But the adventures are only beginning for Geiger, as he discovers a secret about the Unknown War and its mysterious origins. Plus, a special sneak preview of GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK's next upcoming title in the Geigerverse and much, much more! In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $4.99