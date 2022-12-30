George Jreije & Umair Najeeb Khan Tarik's Bazaar Adventure Sells High

Tarik's Bazaar Adventure by George Jreije (Shad Hadid and the Alchemists of Alexandria) and by Umair Najeeb Khan (Rida & Madiya). "Based on the author's experience, this coming-of-age middle-grade graphic novel follows 12-year-old Tarik as he navigates the highs and lows of middle school after being diagnosed with alopecia".

Megan Ilnitzki at HarperAlley has acquired Tarik's Bazaar Adventure in a six-figure auction for publication in the winter of 2025, with a second book to follow in the winter of 2026. George Jreije and Umair Najeeb Khan's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary Agency negotiated the deal for world English rights.

George Jreije is the Lebanese-American author of the Shad Hadid children's fantasy series as well as the upcoming graphic novel, also with HarperCollins. He has also written short stories published in collaboration with UNICEF. He tweeted out "I've wanted to write a graphic novel all my life. Now I get to do so with the amazing @umairnajeebkhan ! So humbled to work with @megilnit AGAIN, and huge thanks to @jenazantian and @TheBenBaxter !!! Can't wait to share this deeply personal story with you ". Umair Najeeb Khan is a Pakistani artist, who self published the comic book Paak Legion, and tweeted "Debuting with TWO graphic novels And I couldn't have asked for a better story than @ByGeorgeJreije 's So very excited to work with @megilnit and a big big thanks to my wonderful agent @jenazantian @TheBenBaxter for making this happen!".

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.