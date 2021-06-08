Get Ready to Rock in TMNT Ongoing #117 [Preview]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #117 is in stores on Wednesday from IDW Publishing, but this preview of TMNT Ongoing #117 gives you the conclusion of the issue's epic battle, as Jennika's band defeats Bebop and Rocksteady… by forfeit?! Check out the preview below.
TMNT ONGOING #117 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL
IDW PUBLISHING
MAR210473
MAR210474 – TMNT ONGOING #117 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99
(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Sophie Campbell
A winner is crowned in Jennika's battle of the bands and two old foes make surprising revelations as the TMNT and allies prepare to take Mutant Town in a new direction! Important steps towards the next chapter of the TMNT saga are made here!
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAR210473 TMNT ONGOING #117 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL, by (W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Sophie Campbell, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
