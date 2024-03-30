Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: bryan hitch, gary frank, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Ghost Machine Day, jason fabok

Ghost Machine Day On Wednesday – Get Your Full Previews Here

Ghost Machine Day On Wednesday - Get Your Full Preview Here With Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank and Bryan Hitch from Image Comics

Just mentioned this on the Three Jokers post, so here we go. This Wednesday has been dubbed Ghost Machine Day. Here are three previews for all three Ghost Machine launch titles, all written by Geoff Johns, with Rook: Exodus with Jason Fabok, Geiger with Gary Frank and Redcoat with Bryan Hitch, and all published by Image Comics for Wednesday the 3rd of April. No joke.

ROOK EXODUS #1

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok

SERIES PREMIERE

GEOFF JOHNS (GEIGER) and JASON FABOK, the celebrated team behind the smash hit Batman: Three Jokers, reunite for an all-new science fiction series!

Hundreds of years from now, the man known as Rook was once a simple farmer who fled the crumbling Earth for a new life on the planet Exodus; a terraformed planet where all of nature, including its imported animal population, was completely controlled by humans called Wardens. But when Exodus's world engine failed, the Wardens' power fell into the wrong hands, creating chaos and mass evacuation…for those who could afford it. The rest, like Rook, must scavenge for an escape vessel as the war for control of what's left of Exodus begins. Don't miss out this new entry in the exciting Ghost Machine rollout—and it's 48 pages of story for only $3.99! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/3/2024



ROOK EXODUS #1 CVR A JASON FABOK and BRAD ANDERSON

ROOK EXODUS #1 CVR B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI and BRAD ANDERSON VAR

ROOK EXODUS #1 CVR C INC 1:50 IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI and BRAD ANDERSON VAR FOIL VAR

ROOK EXODUS #1 CVR D INC 1:100 JASON FABOK and BRAD ANDERSON VAR

ROOK EXODUS #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH

ROOK EXODUS #1 CVR F B&W 1:500 VIRGIN COVER

ROOK EXODUS #1 CVR G 1:1000 ORIGINAL ART 'CONVENTION' SKETCH COVER

GEIGER #1 (2024)

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank and Brad Anderson

SERIES PREMIERE

IT ALL STARTS HERE! The critically acclaimed team of storytellers GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK (GEIGER: GROUND ZERO, Doomsday Clock) return to the nuclear wasteland of their bestselling GEIGER for an ALL-NEW ONGOING series starring the violent and unpredictable GLOWING MAN!

Leaving his home behind, Tariq Geiger now walks the radioactive roads of the former United States with his two-headed wolf Barney. But as his enemies doggedly pursue him, Geiger discovers salvation from the unlikeliest of foes. But what secrets does this potential ally hold that could help Geiger? And exactly how many people are after The Glowing Man…and why? Don't miss this vital, action-packed chapter in the shared universe of THE UNNAMED saga and the momentous Ghost Machine rollout! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/3/2024



GEIGER #1 (2024) CVR A GARY FRANK and BRAD ANDERSON

GEIGER #1 (2024) CVR B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI and BRAD ANDERSON VAR

GEIGER #1 (2024) CVR C INC 1:50 IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI and BRAD ANDERSON VAR

GEIGER #1 (2024) CVR D BLANK SKETCH

GEIGER #1 (2024) CVR E B&W 1:500 VIRGIN COVER

GEIGER #1 (2024) CVR F 1:1000 ORIGINAL ART 'CONVENTION' SKETCH COVER

REDCOAT #1

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Bryan Hitch and Brad Anderson

SERIES PREMIERE

Immortal. Mercenary. Kind of a tool. Meet Simon Pure, the newest UNNAMED hero, created by comic all-stars GEOFF JOHNS (GEIGER) and BRYAN HITCH.

British redcoat and all-around rogue, Simon mysteriously became immortal in 1776 after a run-in with the clandestine cabal known as the Founding Fathers, which included George Washington, John Hancock, and many other prominent American Revolutionary War leaders. Since that fateful day, Simon has led a life of adventure and avarice, rubbing elbows (and sometimes fists) with many of history's most renowned figures, including his nemesis Benedict Arnold, Albert Einstein, Annie Oakley, and many more. One thing they all agree on: they never want to see him again! But what are the true origins and extent of Simon's power and the mysterious organization behind them? And how has it secretly shaped America and the world? Simon's on a quest to find out!

Don't miss out this new entry in the exciting Ghost Machine rollout—and it's 39 pages of story for only $3.99! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/3/2024



REDCOAT #1 CVR A BRYAN HITCH and BRAD ANDERSON

REDCOAT #1 CVR B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI and BRAD ANDERSON VAR

REDCOAT #1 CVR C INC 1:50 IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI and BRAD ANDERSON VAR FOIL

REDCOAT #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH

REDCOAT #1 CVR E B&W 1:500 VIRGIN COVER

REDCOAT #1 CVR F 1:1000 ORIGINAL ART 'CONVENTION' SKETCH COVER

