GI Joe: A Real American Hero #288 Preview: Enjoy While it Lasts

Sometime next year, if Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston is to be believed, IDW will lose the license to publish GI Joe comics and Image will become the new publisher. What will become of Larry Hama's GI Joe: A Real American Hero? If Image knows what's good for them, they will give Larry Hama whatever he wants to continue it. But who knows if that will happen? So it's best to enjoy this treasure while it lasts. Check out a preview of this week's issue, GI Joe: A Real American Hero #288.

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #288 CVR A WILLIAMS II
SEP210455
(W) Larry Hama (A) Casey Maloney (CA) Freddie Williams II
From loyally serving his country in the Special Forces, to protecting the world as an elite G.I. JOE warrior, he's seen his fair share of triumphs and tragedies. And now, with a new, unknown threat on the horizon, his chaotic past will clash headlong with his precarious present as he prepares to help his fellow JOEs stave off Cobra's latest attempt at global terror. His name is Vincent R. Falcone… and this is SPOTLIGHT: LT. FALCON!

Living Legend Larry Hama and fan-favorite artist Kewbar Baal (James Bond) join forces to share the newest action-adventure of G.I. Joe's resident Green Beret! Also includes the third of five interconnected covers (issues #286-#290) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II (Batman/TMNT)!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021
SRP: $3.99

 

