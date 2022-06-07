GI Joe: A Real American Hero #293 Preview: Grand Opening

Cobra Island has opened its official casino in this preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #293, and the Joes are already trying to cheat the house. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #293

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB229797

FEB229798 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #293 CVR B GALLANT – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Freddie Williams II

HIGH STAKES Part 3! The next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant kick off the road to issue #300 here!

In Shops: 6/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

