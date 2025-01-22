Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: glaad, james tynion iv

GLAAD Awards Nominations 2025 Now Include Full Comic Creative Teams

GLAAD Awards Nominations 2025 now include full comic creative teams... even though most of them are James Tynion IV.

Article Summary The 2025 GLAAD Media Awards now recognize full comic creative teams for outstanding contributions.

Nominees include works from major publishers like Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse, with diverse talent recognized.

Key categories also feature TV, film, and music, highlighting inclusive storytelling and representation.

Social media reactions from nominees celebrate the expanded recognition and diverse range of nominees.

Last year, the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards nominees were announced to recognise and honour media "who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect our lives". And that included comic books. But as GLAAD have always done with this category, only the writers of said comic books were recognised in their nomination.

However, the nominations for the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards have included the full creative list, including pencilers, inkers, colourists, and letterers. Even though most of them seem to be James Tynion IV. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The award events will be in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27th.

Outstanding Comic Book

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, by Tim Sheridan, Cian Tormey, Jordi Tarragona, Raúl Fernandez, John Livesay, Matt Herms, Chris Sotomayor, Lucas Gattoni (DC Comics)

Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices, by Anthony Oliveira, Carola Borelli, Bailie Rosenlund, IG Guara, Alba Glez, Elisabetta D'Amico, Pablo Collar, Karen S. Darboe, Carlos Lopez, KJ Díaz, Ian Herring, Frank William, Ariana Maher, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Infinity Comics)

Captain Marvel, by Alyssa Wong, Jan Bazaldua, Ruairí Coleman, Roberto Poggi, Bryan Valenza, Carlos Lopez, Ariana Maher (Marvel Comics)

I Heart Skull-Crusher, by Josie Campbell, Alessio Zonno, Angel De Santiago, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)

The Nice House by the Sea, by James Tynion IV, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

NYX, by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Francesco Mortarino, Enid Balám, Elisabetta D'Amico, Michael Shelfer, Raúl Angulo, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, by Tate Brombal based on an idea by James Tynion IV, Isaac Goodhart, Soo Lee, Naomi Franq, Miquel Muerto, Patricio Delpeche, Héctor Barros, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Luana Vecchio, Haining, Arif Prianto, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Spectregraph, by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, Aditya Bidikar (DSTLRY)

Suicide Squad: Dream Team, by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, José Luís, Adriano Di Benedetto, Adriano Lucas, Becca Carey (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Ash's Cabin, by Jen Wang (First Second)

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story, by Nicole Maines, Rye Hickman (DC Comics)

Becoming Who We Are: Real Stories About Growing Up Trans, [anthology] (A Wave Blue World)

Deadendia: The Divine Order, by Hamish Steele (Union Square & Co.)

The Deep Dark, by Molly Knox Ostertag (Graphix)

The Fox Maidens, by Robin Ha (HarperAlley)

Lunar Boy, by Jes Wibowo and Cin Wibowo (HarperAlley)

My Fairy Godfather, by Robert Mailer Anderson, Jon Sack (Fantagraphics)

The Ribbon Skirt, by Cameron Mukwa (Graphix)

The Science of Ghosts, by Lilah Sturges, El Garing, Alitha Martinez, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Jimmy Betancourt (Legendary Comics)

Jackson Lanzing tweets, "NYX is nominated for a @glaad Award? NYX IS NOMINATED FOR A GLAAD AWARD! As our several of our friends? AS ARE SEVERAL OF OUR FRIENDS! What a field. Honored to be in such amazing company."

Lucas Gattoni posted, "In a continuing tradition, two books I've lettered are nominated for a @glaad Media Award this year, among some amazing diverse projects! – Alan Scott: The Green Lantern for Outstanding Comic Book – Deadendia: The Divine Order for Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology"

Anthony Oliveira posted "Hey, we're nominated for a @glaad award! Thanks so much to @CarolaBorelli , @bailierosenlund , @PabloMCollar , @KikinhoJ , IG Guara, @albaglezart , @ElisabettaDAm12 , Karen Darboe, Carlos Lopez, Ian Herring, @frankhorlw , Ariana Maher, Joe Caramagna, and so many others!! So proud."

Nicole Maines‬ ‪posted "Both of my major Dreamer comics from last year have been nominated for GLAAD awards! I am over the moon and SO honored to get to be telling these queer stories."

‪James Tynion IV‬ ‪posted "Ahhhh! NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA, THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS, and SPECTREGRAPH were all nominated for Outstanding Comic Book at the GLAAD Media Awards!!!"

Here are the other nominees:

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Cuckoo (Neon)

Drive-Away Dolls (Focus Features)

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

Mean Girls (Paramount Pictures)

My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Problemista (A24)

Queer (A24)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (Max)

Loot (Apple TV+)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Sort Of (Max)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Arcane (Netflix)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Found (NBC)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Wicked City (ALLBLK)

Outstanding New Series

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Black Doves (Netflix)

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

Diarra from Detroit (BET+)

Fantasmas (HBO)

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime Video)

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Kaos (Netflix)

No Good Deed (Netflix)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

Am I Ok? (Max)

Fancy Dance (Apple TV+)

Good Grief (Netflix)

The Groomsmen: Second Chances (Hallmark)

The Holiday Exchange (Amazon Prime Video / Peacock)

Mother of the Bride (Netflix)

Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Prime Video)

Season's Greetings from Cherry Lane (Hallmark)

Sweethearts (Max)

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance (Tubi)

Outstanding Documentary

"Breaking the News" Independent Lens (PBS)

"Campbell Addy" Photographer (National Geographic)

Chasing Chasing Amy (Level 33 Entertainment)

Down in the Valley (Starz)

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes (Greenwich Entertainment)

"Hummingbirds" POV (PBS)

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero (HBO)

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Netflix)

"Who I am Not" POV (PBS)

Will & Harper (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Disney+)

Carol & The End of the World (Netflix)

Eric (Netflix)

Expats (Amazon Prime Video)

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Get Millie Black (Max)

Mary & George (Starz)

The New Look (Apple TV+)

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

20,000 Species of Bees (Film Movement)

Backspot (XYZ Films)

Before I Change My Mind (Epic Pictures)

Big Boys (Dark Star Pictures)

Close to You (Greenwich Entertainment)

Crossing (MUBI)

Fitting In (Blue Fox Entertainment)

High Tide (Strand Releasing)

Housekeeping for Beginners (Focus Features)

A Place of Our Own (Dark Star Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Big Freedia Means Business (Fuse)

The Boyfriend (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Southern Charm (Bravo)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (Freeform)

We're Here (HBO)

Wiggin' Out with Tokyo Stylez (We TV)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (Shudder / AMC+)

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras (MTV)

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)

Hell's Kitchen: Head Chef's Only (Fox)

I Kissed a Boy (Hulu)

I Kissed a Girl (Hulu)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Children's Programming

"Aunt Praline's Sweetie Pie" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Paramount+)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Nickelodeon)

Firebuds (Disney Jr.)

"I'm Pogey" Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Let's Go, Bananas! (Cartoonito)

Monster High (Nickelodeon)

"Our Family Musical" Sesame Street (Max)

"Princess Royal Wedding" Princess Power (Netflix)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Jr. / Disney+)

Vida the Vet (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Live Action

Empire Waist (Blue Fox Entertainment)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

"If You Love Me" Beyond Black Beauty (Amazon Prime Video)

Jane (Apple TV+)

"Louds in Love" The Really Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

Fright Krewe (Hulu / Peacock)

Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House (Disney Channel)

"I Wanna Dance with My Buddy" Hailey's On It! (Disney Channel)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

"Powerless" Monsters at Work (Disney Channel)

"Summer of Heart Eyes" Primos (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, AFTERS (More is More)

Billie Eilish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (Darkroom/Interscope)

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Elton John, Never Too Late: Soundtrack to the Disney+ Documentary (UMG Recordings)

Joy Oladokun, OBSERVATIONS FROM A CROWDED ROOM (Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS (Geffen Records)

Omar Apollo, God Said No (Warner Records)

Orville Peck, Stampede (Warner Records)

Tove Lo, HEAT (Pretty Swede Records)

Victoria Monét, JAGUAR II: Deluxe (Lovett Music/RCA Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)

The Blessed Madonna (Major Recordings / Warner Record)

Durand Bernarr (DSing Records)

Gigi Perez (Gigi Perez PS/Island)

The Last Dinner Party (Island Records)

Medium Build (Island Records)

Michaela Jaé (TribeDisciples)

Remi Wolf (Island Records)

Villano Antillano (La Buena Fortuna Music)

Young Miko (Wave Music Group/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Cult of Love, by Leslye Headland

Illinoise, book by Justin Peck, Jackie Sibblies Drury, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

Lempicka, book by Carson Kreitzer, Matt Gold, music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer

Mother Play, by Paula Vogel

Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola

Outstanding Podcast

Baby, This is Keke Palmer (Wondery)

But We Loved (iHeart)

Las Culturistas (iHeart)

Made it Out (Made It Out Media)

Queer West (Audible)

Rooted Recovery Stories (Promises Behavioral Health/The Cast Collective)

"The Science Of Transgender Healthcare, Puberty Blockers, & Conversion Therapy with Dr. Jack Turban" The Checkup with Dr. Mike (DM Operations Inc.)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio 71)

Surface Level

Tres Leches

Outstanding Video Game

Caravan SandWitch (Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Dread Delusion (Lovely Hellplace / DreadXP)

Dustborn (Red Thread Games / Spotlight by Quantic Dream)

Fear the Spotlight (Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Minds Beneath Us (BearBone Studio)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Sorry We're Closed (à la mode games / Akupara Games)

Until Then (Polychroma Games / Maximum Entertainment)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

The 77th Tony Awards (CBS)

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

"Bernie Sanders Rips the Democratic Establishment; Trump Allies Claim Massive Mandate: A Closer Look" Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

"D.C. Woman Turns Childhood Home Into Communal Living For LGBTQ+ Seniors" The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

"DNA: This is Not My Child / Mom, Why Can't You Accept Me?" Karamo (syndicated)

"Elliot Page Talks Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy,' Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Legislation" The View (ABC)

"Laverne Cox Unpacks Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation, Bullying & Transness for Spirit Day" The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

"Libraries" Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

"Queer Teacher Gets a Life-Changing Surprise!" The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

"A Special Monologue for the Republican in Your Life" Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Becoming Che" SC Featured (ESPN)

"Big Gay Football" CBS Sports (CBS)

"Demystifying Trans Identities" (Spectrum News 1 Ohio)

"Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on Fatherhood" CBS News Sunday Morning (CBS)

"Project Asylum: Transgender Asylum Seekers Find Hope Through San Francisco's LGBTQ Asylum Project" CBS News Bay Area (KPIX-TV CBS 5 Bay Area)

"Small Town in Arkansas a Safe Haven For LGBTQ+ Residents" GMA3 (ABC)

"Spectrum Indigenous Celebrates Pride Month With Two Spirit Powwows" KREM 2 News (KREM-TV CBS 2 Spokane)

" Stonewall Hous e" NBC News Now (NBC)

"Transgender Pastor In California Builds Inclusive Church For LGBTQ+ Community" CBS Mornings (CBS)

"Vogue Realness: Billy Porter & LGBTQIA Community Celebrate Dancer O'Shae Sibley" America In Black (BET+)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

"American Problems, Trans Solutions" Local, USA (PBS via WORLD Channel)

"The Cure for HIV" Scripps News Reports (Scripps News)

"Chella Man" It's Ok to Ask Questions (WMAQ-TV NBC 5 Chicago)

"The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein" 48 Hours (CBS)

"Proud Legacy: A NY1 Special" (Spectrum News NY1)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

"Africa's Anti-LGBTQ Laws: Impact on Uganda's Economy, Ghana Wants Bill Accelerated" Horizons Middle East & Africa (Bloomberg Television)

"Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Names J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk in Cyberbullying Suit" NBC News Now (NBC)

"Democrats are Learning The Wrong Message on Trans Youth" Inside with Jen Psaki (MSNBC)

"Finding Love & Light in Unexpected Places: Small Towns Celebrate Pride Across America" Good Morning America (ABC)

"Ina Fried Talks Imane Khelif" The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

"LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers flee to U.S. to Save Their Lives" José Díaz-Balart Reports (MSNBC)

"Pride Across America" ABC News Group (ABC)

(ABC) "Rep. Leigh Finke Discusses Gender Affirming Healthcare with Pamela Brown" CNN Newsroom (CNN)

"Sarah McBride reflects on Becoming First Openly Transgender Person Elected To Congress" PBS NewsHour (PBS)

"Young Voters Could Decide The 2024 Election" The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

"After Trump's Election Win, Local Trans Community Concerned About Their Future" by DeAsia Paige (The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

"'Changing The Narrative': Advocates Fight HIV Stigma in Dallas' Latino Community" by Abraham Nudelstejer (The Dallas Morning News)

"'I Want To Exist': Three Days at a Texas Summer Camp for LGBTQ Kids." by Erin Allday (San Antonio Express-News / San Francisco Chronicle)

"Joe Locke on 'Heartstopper' Embracing Sex, Being a Queer Marvel Star in 'Agatha' and Why 'There Are Days I Never Want to Play a Gay Character Again'" by Adam B. Vary (Variety)

"Meet the Young Transgender Teens Changing America and the World" by Ryan Adamczeski (The Advocate)

"Noah J. Ricketts Brings the Bluegrass to Hollywood and Broadway" by Spencer Jenkins (Queer Kentucky)

"Opinion: Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage Equality, More LGBTQ+ History Left to Write" by Josiah Robinson (Tulsa World)

"Our Queerest Century" [special project] (Los Angeles Times)

"Paris Olympics: More Queer Athletes, More Medals, More Pride, Less Grindr" by Dawn Ennis (Washington Blade)

"Sasha Velour Sashays Into The Culture Wars" by Maura Judkis (The Washington Post)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Allure

Cosmopolitan

The Hollywood Reporter

Metro Weekly

OUT

People

Plus

Variety

Vogue

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

"Afraid Your Child Will Regret Their Transition? Let's Talk About It!" by Ben V. Greene (Romper.com)

"CeCé Telfer Was Barred From Competing at The 2024 Paris Olympics as a Trans Woman Athlete. She Has Her Sights Set On L.A. In 2028." by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)

"First They Tried to 'Cure' Gayness. Now They're Fixated on 'Healing' Trans People." by Madison Pauly with Henry Carnell (MotherJones.com)

"Fleeing the Country and Rationing Testosterone: Transgender Americans' New Reality Under a Trump Presidency" by Beth Greenfield (Fortune.com)

"Friends Remember Nex Benedict, Oklahoma Student Who Died After School Fight, as 'Fiery Kid'" by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

"He's 23 and in an Ohio Prison for Exposing Someone to HIV – Even Though He Couldn't Transmit the Virus" with Ken Schneck/Rachel Dissell (TheBuckeyeFlame.com/TheMarshallProject.com)

"Missouri Republican's Antigay Slur-Filled Posts Remain on Instagram Despite Violating Meta's Policies" by Christopher Wiggins (Advocate.com)

"Thailand Could Soon Legalize Same-Sex Marriage. It Would Change Lives." by Rebecca Root (them.us)

"These Trans People And Their Families Can't Afford To Flee To A Friendlier State" by Nico Lang (HuffPost.com)

"Your Guide to Accessing Gender-Affirming Care" by Madison Feller (Elle.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

"Ballin' Out" (OutSports.com)

"The Legacy of Cecilia Gentili: First Pride Without Mother" (Time.com)

"A Life In Fear: The Dangers Of Finding Love Online As A Queer Woman In Nigeria" (CNN.com)

"Love to the Max: Family Bonds Protect a Trans Teen in Texas" (NewYorker.com)

"The Past, Present, and Future of Trans Visibility in Fashion" (InStyle.com)

"Rainbow Girls: 10 Years of Protection and Prejudice" The Picture Show (NPR.org)

"RuPaul, Tina Knowles, Billy Eichner & More Give Ts Madison Her Flowers" (LogoTV.com)

"The Uncertain Future Of A Historic LGBTQ+ Safe Space: New York City's People's Beach" (ABCNews.com)

"War On Woke: How a Gay Rights Index Once Touted By Walmart And Others Became a Conservative Target" (CNBC.com)

"Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr" (NewYorker.com)

Outstanding Independent Journalism

The 19th

Assigned Media

The Buckeye Flame

The Don Lemon Show

Erin in the Morning

Gaye Magazine

Queer News Daily

The Queer Review

TransLash Media

Under the Desk News

Special Recognition

"DRAG: The Musical"

OUTLOUD

Q.Digital

"Red Ink: A Tribute to Cecilia Gentili"

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

The New York Liberty

SPANISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

CATEGORÍAS EN ESPAÑOL

Serie de televisión con guión sobresaliente (Outstanding Scripted Television Series)

Cris Miró (Max)

Land of Women (Apple TV+)

Nadie nos va a extrañar (Amazon Prime Video)

El secreto del río (Netflix)

Vestidas de azul (Atresplayer)

Periodismo televisivo sobresaliente (Outstanding TV Journalism)

"Un Amor de Impacto" Primer Impacto (Univision)

"Esta es la historia de 'Miss Gaviota', la primera luchadora trans de México" Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)

"'En Honduras nos matan': estas mujeres transgénero huyeron de persecuciones" Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)

"Más Allá de los Pronombres" Noticias Telemundo Colorado (Telemundo Colorado)

"Ojo Crítico: Nava Mau'" Showbiz (CNN en Español)

Artículo sobresaliente de periodismo digital (Outstanding Online Journalism Article)

"Así se desmontan los argumentos de una persona TERF" por Aitana Villegas (Huffingtonpost.es)

"Cuando cambiar de nombre es todo un reto: la lucha de las infancias trans en México" por Alicia Fábregas (ElPais.com)

"Estudio lo confirma: jóvenes LGBTQ+ en Puerto Rico son más propensos al acoso, la depresión, ideación e intentos suicidas" por David Cordero Mercado (ElNuevoDia.com)

"Frida Cartas: "Yo no salí del clóset, salí del útero de mi madre y años más tarde tuve que autoparirme sola" por Diana Massis (BBC Mundo)

"Jóvenes latinos gay ven un porcentaje creciente de nuevos casos de VIH en EEUU" por Vanessa G. Sánchez, Phillip Reese y Devna Bose (Univision.com & APNews.com)

"Los líderes emberá LGBTI que resisten a las terapias de conversión y a las amenazas de los paramilitares" por Daniela Díaz (ElPais.com)

"Mujeres trans en deportes: cuando lo más importante es poder competir" por Oscar Bermeo Ocaña* (Sentiido.com)

"Señales de retroceso para la comunidad LGBTQ de Argentina bajo el nuevo gobierno de Javier Milei" por Debora Rey (The Associated Press y El Nuevo Día)

"Sindicalista y mujer trans: esta es la historia de Maura Alzate" por Mariana Escobar Bernoske (ElEspectador.com)

"'Trump quiere borrarnos': la lucha por los derechos de la comunidad LGBTQ resuena en la convención demócrata" por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

Periodismo digital sobresaliente – video o multimedia (Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia)

"Una cena con Ana y Virginia: Navidad fuera del clóset, con tu familia y en pareja" por Alejandra Ortiz Molano y Catalina Mesa Urquijo (La Disidencia – El Espectador)

"Derechos de las diversidades sexuales en Colombia" por Juan Camilo Arias, Edwin Rodríguez Oliveros, Sergio Rozo, Sandra Lucía Molano Torres, Joan Sebastián Ocampo, Juliana Aragón Echeverry, Juan Camilo Arias, Tatiana Rentería y María Clara Quiroz Arango (El Espectador)

"Derechos LGBTIQ+ en Latinoamérica: retrocesos en países a la vanguardia y orgullo por las conquistas" por Manuela Cano Pulido (Ellas Hoy – France 24 Español)

"La investigadora que buscaba su identidad" por Natalia Orozco, Cristina Gleinig y Carlos Delgado (Fuerza Latina – DW Español)

"El Orgullo Es Universal" por Rigo Villalobos (Telemundo 20 San Diego)

Reconocimiento Especial /Special Recognition

"The Q Agenda" (LatiNation)

"La Verdrag" (Canal Once)

