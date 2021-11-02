Glitchwatch: DC Comics & Amazon Cancelling $25 One Million Omnibuses

Back in August, Bleeding Cool noted an Amazon Glitchwatch, that the new reissuing of the thousand-page-long DC One Million Omnibus was being listed for 75 percent off the hundred dollar cover price. Long out of print, the Omnibus collection had regularly sold from around $200 up to around $400. Though the new reissue of the book had dropped the asked for prices considerably, especially considering the hundreds who pre-ordered the volume courtesy of Bleeding Cool. But sadly it seems that today, many Bleeding Cool readers are reporting that Amazon has cancelled their orders. Being told that;

Due to a lack of availability, we will not be able to obtain the following item from your order. We've canceled the item and apologize for the inconvenience. If you see a charge for the canceled item, we will refund you within 1-2 business days. If you are still interested in purchasing this item, it may be available from other sellers. Please visit the detail page for this item below.

Is it a lack of availability? Because the book has now been relisted at the full price on Amazon. And still scheduled for May 2022. While you may not be able to get Amazon to honour the original price, I have been told that if you complain, and point out the relisting by DC and Amazon, you may get a $20 voucher to pacify you. Which is better than nothing…

Here's what the book will contain: DC One Million 1-4, Action Comics 1,000,000, Adventures Of Superman 1,000,000, Aquaman 1,000,000, Azrael 1,000,000, Batman 1,000,000, Batman: Shadow Of The Bat 1,000,000, Catwoman 1,000,000, Chase 1,000,000, Chronos 1,000,000, Creeper 1,000,000, Detective Comics 1,000,000, Flash 1,000,000, Green Arrow 1,000,000, Green Lantern 1,000,000, Hitman 1,000,000, Impulse 1,000,000, JLA 1,000,000, Legion Of Super-Heroes 1,000,000, Legionnaires 1,000,000, Lobo 1,000,000, Martian Manhunter 1,000,000, Nightwing 1,000,000, Power Of Shazam 1,000,000, Resurrection Man 1,000,000, Robin 1,000,000, Starman 1,000,000, Superboy 1,000,000, Supergirl 1,000,000, Superman 1,000,000, Superman: The Man Of Steel 1,000,000, Superman: The Man Of Tomorrow 1,000,000, Wonder Woman 1,000,000, Young Justice 1,000,000, JLA In Crisis Secret Files, DC One Million 80-page Giant #1, Booster Gold 1,000,000, Superman/Batman 79-80